Night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv on September 10: no casualties

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
02:37 AM • 11600 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 13020 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 41683 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 51297 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 48710 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 28202 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 52924 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 85899 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 63296 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 38474 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
75%
755mm
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 16889 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 23374 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhoto12:14 AM • 16113 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"Photo12:42 AM • 15976 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 26210 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 41752 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 30906 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 48761 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 55874 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 85922 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 41469 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 38785 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 37149 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 106424 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 62342 views
Actual
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv on September 10: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On the night of September 10, Lviv was subjected to a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are no dead or injured, and life support systems are operating normally.

Night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv on September 10: no casualties

On the night of September 10, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Lviv was also hit: the city was attacked with missiles and drones, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

As the official noted, there were no casualties or fatalities. The life support systems of the region are currently operating normally.

It was a very difficult night. Thank you for the work of our air defense forces

- Kozytskyi wrote.

Recall

On September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Lviv region, Zhytomyr region, and Khmelnytskyi region.

In Vinnytsia region, hits were recorded on civilian industrial facilities. In Cherkasy region, a power transmission line was damaged, and in Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv