Night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv on September 10: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 10, Lviv was subjected to a massive attack by missiles and drones. There are no dead or injured, and life support systems are operating normally.
On the night of September 10, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Lviv was also hit: the city was attacked with missiles and drones, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.
Details
As the official noted, there were no casualties or fatalities. The life support systems of the region are currently operating normally.
It was a very difficult night. Thank you for the work of our air defense forces
Recall
On September 10, the Russian army massively attacked Ukraine. Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Lviv region, Zhytomyr region, and Khmelnytskyi region.
In Vinnytsia region, hits were recorded on civilian industrial facilities. In Cherkasy region, a power transmission line was damaged, and in Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured.