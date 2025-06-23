$41.830.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Night attack by Russia on Ukraine: the total number of injured increased to 38 - Klymenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Ukraine has risen to 38, with seven dead. In Kyiv, at least 25 buildings were damaged; in Bila Tserkva, a drone hit a hospital.

Night attack by Russia on Ukraine: the total number of injured increased to 38 - Klymenko

As a result of the massive night attack on Ukraine, the number of injured increased to 38, with at least seven dead. Among the wounded are also State Emergency Service employees who were evacuating patients from a hospital in Bila Tserkva when a drone hit it. In Kyiv, at least 25 buildings were damaged. One of them was directly hit by a missile, presumably ballistic. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

In the district, we just spoke with the head of the military city administration, with the head of the district, 25 buildings were damaged

- Klymenko noted.

According to him, about 20 investigative and operational groups are working on site. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are also involved in the investigation and ensuring order. They will be on duty around the clock at the impact site until the local administration "makes this area safe from the point of view of security, and from the point of view of safety, safety of order on these streets." The number of dead across Ukraine has risen to seven people. One of the tragic incidents occurred in Bila Tserkva, where a drone hit a hospital.

Eight people were injured, two of them employees of the State Emergency Service, who were helping patients in this hospital evacuate. At that moment, the drone flew by a second time. And as a result, a person, born in 1957, a woman, died, and State Emergency Service employees were injured

- he said.

Klymenko also compared this strike to the previous one, when the Russians hit a residential 9-story building in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. According to him, this time there were many "damaging elements."

I can say, compared to the previous flyover in the Solomianskyi district at the nine-story building, there were indeed many damaging elements, because dozens of cars, unlike in the Solomianskyi district, were pierced by these fragments

- he explained and added that the strike was from a direct missile hit.

No, this is a direct missile hit, and I can say that this missile overflew this tall building and went into that 5-story building. As of now, 38 people have been wounded across Ukraine overnight. As I said, seven dead, but people are still coming forward

- Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, the strike could have been caused by a ballistic missile, although experts will make final conclusions after analyzing the found fragments.

We have not yet found the fragments; as soon as we find them, we will immediately provide this information to experts, investigators. For now, we are saying that it has a weak ballistic trajectory - what we see, but this is preliminary, very, very preliminary information

- he added.

Recall

The Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight people, including a 5-year-old child and two State Emergency Service employees. Damage was recorded in four districts of the region and includes residential, administrative, and medical buildings.

Later it became known that among the injured were three hospital patients who were affected by the strike. They, including a 5-year-old child, were moved to another medical facility.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
