The unprecedented decision by the Dutch government to take control of Nexperia, aimed at countering China's influence, also deals a blow to Russia's hopes of continuing to effectively evade sanctions, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

In October 2025, the Dutch government took an exceptional step, applying a Cold War-era law (the Goods Availability Act) to temporarily control Nexperia, one of Europe's largest semiconductor manufacturers.

Euractiv notes that the relevant decision was not merely a matter of corporate governance.

The goal was to counter the influence of destructive Chinese capital, which poses an increasing threat to European security. - the article states.

But another important point is that the government's focus on managing Nexperia's activities is a step that could deal a blow to Russian sanction evasion schemes.

For this, the Dutch government needs to conduct a thorough review of Nexperia's electronic component supplies. There is a serious possibility that parts from the developer and supplier of semiconductor components headquartered in Nijmegen have actually reached Russia.

Reference

Nexperia is owned by Wingtech Technology, a Chinese group partially controlled by state entities. In 2024, the US added Wingtech to its entity list due to China's efforts to develop its semiconductor industry, which is critical for military programs. Shortly thereafter, Washington issued a warning: if Nexperia does not change its management structure, it also risks being sanctioned.

Representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs explained that they are acting due to "serious shortcomings in management" that could have "far-reaching consequences for the Dutch and European economies."

Recall

Nexperia suspended shipments of wafers to its assembly plant in China on October 26 due to local management's violation of agreed contractual payment terms. This decision will exacerbate supply shortages for automakers worldwide.

Nexperia's China unit stated that it has "sufficient inventory" after the parent company in Nijmegen, Netherlands, halted shipments. Nexperia's Chinese unit is already looking for new suppliers of chip raw materials.