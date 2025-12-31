$42.390.17
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 6514 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 9158 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 12964 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM • 17204 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17855 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16393 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15056 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13933 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15249 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
New Year is not canceled: how border guards create a holiday despite the occupiers' attempts to destroy life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Border guards defending Ukrainian cities demonstrate the creation of a festive atmosphere. This happens even in places where the occupiers are trying to destroy all life.

New Year is not canceled: how border guards create a holiday despite the occupiers' attempts to destroy life

Border guards defending Ukrainian cities showed how they create a piece of celebration even where the occupiers are trying to destroy all life, UNN reports.

New Year is not canceled either due to the great distance from home, or due to constant enemy shelling! Border guards protect Ukrainian cities and create a piece of celebration even where the occupiers are trying to destroy all life 

- the message says.

Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards30.12.25, 20:06 • 29203 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
New Year
War in Ukraine
Ukraine