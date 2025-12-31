New Year is not canceled: how border guards create a holiday despite the occupiers' attempts to destroy life
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards defending Ukrainian cities demonstrate the creation of a festive atmosphere. This happens even in places where the occupiers are trying to destroy all life.
New Year is not canceled either due to the great distance from home, or due to constant enemy shelling! Border guards protect Ukrainian cities and create a piece of celebration even where the occupiers are trying to destroy all life
