New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Photo: Reuters

An Iranian court has handed down another harsh sentence to the well-known human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. She was sentenced to an additional 7.5 years in prison on charges of "conspiracy against national security" and "propaganda against the state." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Mohammadi, 53, who has dedicated three decades to fighting for women's rights, received the new verdict in the pre-trial detention center in Mashhad. In addition to a long prison term, the court sentenced her to two years of internal exile to the city of Khosf and a two-year ban on leaving the country.

Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA after UN Security Council decision to extend sanctions

According to the Narges Foundation, the human rights activist was able to confirm receipt of the verdict only on Sunday during a brief phone call with her lawyer.

After weeks of absolute isolation and complete cessation of communication, she was finally able to describe her situation — the foundation's statement reads.

In protest against illegal detention and ill-treatment, Mohammadi held a week-long hunger strike, which ended on the day the verdict was announced.

Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the attempt was thwarted - US official

Supporters of the activist are extremely concerned about her health, as there were previous reports of the woman being repeatedly beaten during her arrest last December.

Reason for persecution and government reaction

The reason for the new term was Mohammadi's speech at the memorial ceremony for lawyer Khosrov Alikordi, where she criticized the authorities for his suspicious death. Prosecutors accused her of inciting public disorder and calling for anti-government slogans.

No one has the right to dictate our behavior — Mohammadi stated earlier, emphasizing the right of every Iranian to freedom of speech.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far refrained from official comments on the new verdict against the Nobel laureate. The international community and human rights organizations have already condemned Tehran's actions, demanding the immediate release of Mohammadi, whose total prison term for all sentences already exceeds 30 years.

Mass protests testify to the Iranian people's desire for freedom, dignity, and a better future - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry