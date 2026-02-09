New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 5562 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 15004 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 19485 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 21012 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 22974 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 20745 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 14529 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12216 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24468 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38537 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
76%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mysterious plaintiff challenges Karl Lagerfeld's will: will his cat Choupette lose her luxurious life?February 8, 02:18 PM • 4756 views
In Russia's Belgorod, due to energy problems and frost, water is being drained from pipes in hundreds of homesFebruary 8, 02:40 PM • 4942 views
Russia's energy infrastructure is a legitimate target for military strikes - ZelenskyyFebruary 8, 03:26 PM • 6040 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayorFebruary 8, 03:32 PM • 16695 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideo06:41 PM • 13163 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 29520 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 50896 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 69514 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 63330 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 63792 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Lysak
Luís Montenegro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 25190 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 39163 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 40690 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 49229 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 51860 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

An Iranian court has sentenced Narges Mohammadi to 7.5 years in prison for "conspiracy against national security" and "propaganda against the state." The human rights activist also received two years of exile and a ban on leaving the country.

New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
Photo: Reuters

An Iranian court has handed down another harsh sentence to the well-known human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. She was sentenced to an additional 7.5 years in prison on charges of "conspiracy against national security" and "propaganda against the state." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Mohammadi, 53, who has dedicated three decades to fighting for women's rights, received the new verdict in the pre-trial detention center in Mashhad. In addition to a long prison term, the court sentenced her to two years of internal exile to the city of Khosf and a two-year ban on leaving the country.

Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA after UN Security Council decision to extend sanctions21.09.25, 08:45 • 5958 views

According to the Narges Foundation, the human rights activist was able to confirm receipt of the verdict only on Sunday during a brief phone call with her lawyer.

After weeks of absolute isolation and complete cessation of communication, she was finally able to describe her situation

— the foundation's statement reads.

In protest against illegal detention and ill-treatment, Mohammadi held a week-long hunger strike, which ended on the day the verdict was announced.

Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the attempt was thwarted - US official07.11.25, 19:23 • 4158 views

Supporters of the activist are extremely concerned about her health, as there were previous reports of the woman being repeatedly beaten during her arrest last December.

Reason for persecution and government reaction

The reason for the new term was Mohammadi's speech at the memorial ceremony for lawyer Khosrov Alikordi, where she criticized the authorities for his suspicious death. Prosecutors accused her of inciting public disorder and calling for anti-government slogans.

No one has the right to dictate our behavior

— Mohammadi stated earlier, emphasizing the right of every Iranian to freedom of speech.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far refrained from official comments on the new verdict against the Nobel laureate. The international community and human rights organizations have already condemned Tehran's actions, demanding the immediate release of Mohammadi, whose total prison term for all sentences already exceeds 30 years.

Mass protests testify to the Iranian people's desire for freedom, dignity, and a better future - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry13.01.26, 19:53 • 4742 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Reuters
Tehran
Iran