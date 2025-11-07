Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the attempt was thwarted - US official

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been planning to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico since late last year, but the attempt was thwarted and there is currently no threat, a US official said on Friday, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The US official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the plot against Ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger had been active during the first half of this year.

"The plot has been thwarted and currently poses no threat," the official told Reuters. "This is just another instance in a long history of Iran assassinating diplomats, journalists, dissidents, and anyone who disagrees with them, which should be of deep concern to all countries where Iran is present."

The official declined to say how the plot was thwarted or to provide more details about the operation.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York declined to comment.

Addendum

The United States and its allies have often stated that Iran and its proxies have attempted to orchestrate violent attacks against Tehran's opponents.

British and Swedish security services warned last year that Tehran was using criminal proxies to carry out its violent attacks in those countries. London said it had prevented 20 Iran-linked plots since 2022.

A dozen other countries have condemned what they called a surge in assassinations, kidnappings, and persecutions orchestrated by Iranian intelligence services.

The head of British domestic intelligence, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, said last month that Iran was "feverishly" trying to silence its critics around the world, and cited Australia's uncovering of Iranian involvement in anti-Semitic plots and Dutch authorities' uncovering of a failed attempt.

Israel has long been a target of Iran, especially after Israel entered an air war with Iran, during which American bombers attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June.