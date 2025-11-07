ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
03:49 PM • 10037 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15529 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16163 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18826 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18061 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39463 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35271 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38056 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29334 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the attempt was thwarted - US official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been planning to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico since late last year. The attempt was thwarted, and there is currently no threat.

Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, but the attempt was thwarted - US official

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been planning to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico since late last year, but the attempt was thwarted and there is currently no threat, a US official said on Friday, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The US official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the plot against Ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger had been active during the first half of this year.

"The plot has been thwarted and currently poses no threat," the official told Reuters. "This is just another instance in a long history of Iran assassinating diplomats, journalists, dissidents, and anyone who disagrees with them, which should be of deep concern to all countries where Iran is present."

The official declined to say how the plot was thwarted or to provide more details about the operation.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York declined to comment.

IAEA inspectors returned to Iran for the first time after Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities27.08.25, 18:02 • 4282 views

Addendum

The United States and its allies have often stated that Iran and its proxies have attempted to orchestrate violent attacks against Tehran's opponents.

British and Swedish security services warned last year that Tehran was using criminal proxies to carry out its violent attacks in those countries. London said it had prevented 20 Iran-linked plots since 2022.

A dozen other countries have condemned what they called a surge in assassinations, kidnappings, and persecutions orchestrated by Iranian intelligence services.

The head of British domestic intelligence, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, said last month that Iran was "feverishly" trying to silence its critics around the world, and cited Australia's uncovering of Iranian involvement in anti-Semitic plots and Dutch authorities' uncovering of a failed attempt.

Israel has long been a target of Iran, especially after Israel entered an air war with Iran, during which American bombers attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Antonina Tumanova

