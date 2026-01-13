$43.260.18
Mass protests testify to the Iranian people's desire for freedom, dignity, and a better future - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the repression of the Iranian authorities against their own people and called on them to abandon violent methods. Ukraine calls on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran.

Mass protests testify to the Iranian people's desire for freedom, dignity, and a better future - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the repression of the Iranian authorities against the people and called on them to abandon violent methods, and on the international community to strengthen political, diplomatic and other types of pressure on Iran. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Ukraine is closely monitoring the developments in Iran and the mass protests, which testify to the Iranian people's desire for freedom, dignity and a better future.

- the statement says.

The ministry noted that regimes that ignore the needs and suffering of their citizens "inevitably bear political, legal and moral responsibility for their actions."

We strongly condemn the repression of the Iranian authorities against their own people, the unprecedented increase in the number of dead and injured among the participants of the protest actions. This is a gross violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms. The use of violence and brutal methods of suppressing protests undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law. We call on the Iranian authorities to abandon violent methods, respect the right of citizens to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech, and fulfill the legitimate demands of their own people.

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that violence against defenseless protesters must be stopped immediately.

We reiterate our call to the international community to strengthen political, diplomatic and other types of pressure on Tehran in response to the violence and oppression.

- the statement concludes.

Recall

In Iran, 648 people, including nine minors, died as a result of the unrest, and thousands were injured. More than 10,000 protesters have been arrested, and the authorities call them enemies of God.

Olga Rozgon

