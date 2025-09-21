Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA after UN Security Council decision to extend sanctions

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that Tehran will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN Security Council voted not to lift sanctions against the country. This was reported by the Iranian resource Press TV, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in a statement made on Saturday, Iran's top security body condemned the "reckless" steps taken by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) regarding the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear program.

The publication reminds that on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would prevent the re-imposition of sanctions against Iran after the E3 triggered the "snapback" mechanism, accusing Tehran of non-compliance with the 2015 agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran rejected the illegal move by the E3, pointing out that the United States had already withdrawn from the agreement, and accusing the E3 of supporting illegal sanctions instead of fulfilling their own obligations. - the article states.

It is indicated that at Saturday's meeting, chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the SNSC discussed the current situation in the region and the "adventurism of the Israeli regime."

"Despite the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Agency and the proposals presented for a settlement, the actions of the European countries have effectively suspended the path of cooperation with the Agency," the statement emphasizes.

Recall

Earlier this month, the IAEA reached an agreement with Iran to resume inspections at nuclear facilities, including those bombed by the US and Israel. The agreement was supposed to pave the way for a full resumption of inspections, interrupted by military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

