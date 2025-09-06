New UK Foreign Secretary made first call in new role to Ukrainian counterpart

The newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper made her first foreign call in her new position to her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. He reported this on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv perceives this as a sign of respect and a priority in maintaining unwavering support from Great Britain.

I thanked Minister Cooper for her sincere personal solidarity with Ukraine in previous positions, as well as for the commitment and leadership of the United Kingdom - Sybiha wrote.

According to him, "together we defend our common values of freedom, independence and humanity."

"I look forward to working together to advance our excellent strategic partnership and strengthen all of Europe," the diplomat added.

Recall

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his cabinet. Yvette Cooper took over as Foreign Secretary.

