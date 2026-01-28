$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
02:19 PM • 502 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 9600 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16877 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 21812 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 22311 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 22948 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26301 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44528 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57513 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43074 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 25023 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 30204 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 22193 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 19882 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 39094 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 12240 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 39378 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 76380 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 56557 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 74493 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 30052 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 29100 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 36233 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 39239 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 44997 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing new security restrictions due to increased enemy attacks on trains, which will affect Kharkiv region and front-line regions. Unscheduled stops and changes in train schedules are possible.

New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing new security restrictions due to increased enemy attacks on trains, which includes limiting some connections, replacing direct long-distance routes with connecting ones, and a special traffic regime on certain sections, which may affect trains, particularly from Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on the railway, including rolling stock. While maintaining movement despite all threats, Ukrzaliznytsia is responding to growing challenges to minimize risks for both passengers and railway workers as much as possible.

- Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, operational decisions have been made:

  • a number of connections, particularly in the Kharkiv region, are temporarily restricted. Bus carriers are organizing connecting routes to destinations (passengers of relevant connections will be informed separately);
    • some direct long-distance connections are being replaced by connecting routes with suburban electric trains. We will also inform passengers affected by these changes separately;
      • a special traffic regime is being introduced on certain sections, particularly in frontline regions and where increased enemy activity has been recorded. Unscheduled stops are possible, which may affect the punctuality of trains - particularly from Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, as well as related routes. Please take this into account when planning your travels.

        "Punctuality and speed are important to us, but nothing is more important than safety. Therefore, we ask you not to plan transfers 'back-to-back' and to allow extra time for possible delays for safety reasons," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

        Ukrzaliznytsia warned of significant train delays in Kharkiv and Odesa regions28.01.26, 01:55 • 3792 views

        Julia Shramko

        Society
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Sumy Oblast
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Ukrainian Railways
        Kherson Oblast