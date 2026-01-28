New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing new security restrictions due to increased enemy attacks on trains, which includes limiting some connections, replacing direct long-distance routes with connecting ones, and a special traffic regime on certain sections, which may affect trains, particularly from Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on the railway, including rolling stock. While maintaining movement despite all threats, Ukrzaliznytsia is responding to growing challenges to minimize risks for both passengers and railway workers as much as possible. - Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, operational decisions have been made:

a number of connections, particularly in the Kharkiv region, are temporarily restricted. Bus carriers are organizing connecting routes to destinations (passengers of relevant connections will be informed separately);

some direct long-distance connections are being replaced by connecting routes with suburban electric trains. We will also inform passengers affected by these changes separately;

a special traffic regime is being introduced on certain sections, particularly in frontline regions and where increased enemy activity has been recorded. Unscheduled stops are possible, which may affect the punctuality of trains - particularly from Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, as well as related routes. Please take this into account when planning your travels.

"Punctuality and speed are important to us, but nothing is more important than safety. Therefore, we ask you not to plan transfers 'back-to-back' and to allow extra time for possible delays for safety reasons," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

