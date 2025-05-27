$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

New requirements for vaccine circulation come into force in Ukraine: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

New rules for storing and transporting vaccines have come into effect in Ukraine. It is forbidden to use household refrigerators and thermal bags for MIBP.

New requirements for vaccine circulation come into force in Ukraine: what has changed

Today, May 27, new requirements for the storage, transportation, acceptance and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations (MIBP) came into force in Ukraine. UNN tells what the updated order of the Ministry of Health provides for. 

Details 

On October 2 of last year, the Ministry of Health approved new requirements for the storage, transportation, acceptance and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations by order No. 1682. According to the order, the main components of the cold chain system (CCL) - a system that ensures the necessary conditions for the storage and transportation of medical immunobiological preparations – vaccines, anatoxins - from the manufacturer to the person being vaccinated - are: 

  • specially trained personnel that provides maintenance of refrigeration and other auxiliary equipment, systems and devices for continuous temperature monitoring for the storage and transportation of MIBP at all levels of the cold chain;
    • refrigeration equipment and other auxiliary equipment, systems and devices for continuous temperature monitoring, vehicles that provide proper conditions for the storage and transportation of MIBP;
      • continuous monitoring of compliance with cold chain conditions at all its stages.

        In Ukraine, a six-month volume of e-prescriptions for mental health medications was issued in 4 months20.05.25, 14:08 • 2790 views

        Registration of MIBP storage conditions is mandatory at all levels of the CCL. Registration of storage conditions is carried out in writing or electronically. According to the order, it is now prohibited to use household refrigerators for the storage of MIBP. Only specialized refrigeration equipment is allowed. Household refrigerators can only be used for the storage of cold elements.

        New requirements are also being established for thermal containers and thermal bags. They must maintain a temperature of +2°C to +8°C for at least 24 hours at an ambient temperature of up to +43°C and at least 10 hours at a temperature of up to -30°C. The use of household camping bags is prohibited. 

        WHO members vote in favour of global pandemic agreement20.05.25, 08:14 • 3446 views

        It is also noted that the transportation of immunobiological preparations must take place in specialized thermal containers or thermal bags together with temperature recorders. Transportation of large batches of MIBP without the use of thermal containers or thermal bags is carried out by specialized transport equipped with refrigeration units in the temperature regime established by the manufacturer. 

        Thermal containers or thermal bags intended for the transportation of MIBP must be without violation of integrity, in proper sanitary and technical condition.

        In Prykarpattia, the first case of botulism this year was recorded: how the victim was poisoned In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the first case of botulism was recorded this year. A resident of the region became infected after eating homemade canned goods. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Facebook. It is noted that the victim is currently in the hospital receiving the necessary treatment. "The case is associated with the consumption of homemade canned food," the statement said. The Center for Disease Control once again reminded of the dangers of consuming homemade canned products, especially meat and fish products. Botulism is a severe food poisoning caused by the ingestion of food products contaminated with botulinum toxins. The causative agent of botulism multiplies in the absence of oxygen, such as in poorly processed canned food. 26.05.25, 13:58 • 2516 views

        Loading of MIBP into thermal containers or thermal bags is carried out in a cold room. If it is impossible to load MIBP in a cold room, it is allowed to load them at room temperature for a period not exceeding 5 minutes.

        Upon arrival of immunobiological preparations at medical facilities, conditions are created for their storage in accordance with the requirements of the cold chain and instructions for medical use. Upon receipt of MIBP, they are placed in refrigeration equipment within 10 minutes, checking the readings of measuring instruments. 

        In case of violation of the storage or transportation regime, or in case of doubts about the quality, after drawing up an acceptance certificate, the preparations must be placed in a separate quarantine zone of the refrigeration equipment and the violation must be reported. 

        Is the outbreak of hepatitis A in Kyiv related to water pollution: clarification from the water utility21.05.25, 18:18 • 3666 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyHealth
        Ukraine
