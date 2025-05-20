In Ukraine, a six-month volume of e-prescriptions for mental health medications was issued in 4 months

In 4 months of this year, doctors in Ukraine issued more than 147,000 e-prescriptions for drugs to treat mental disorders, behavioral disorders and epilepsy. This is almost half of the total figure for 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

Moreover, 85% of the issued electronic prescriptions have already been redeemed. According to the Ministry of Health's calculations, according to this dynamic, almost a thousand people receive a chance for more stable health and a better quality of life every day.

You can get such drugs free of charge or with a partial surcharge thanks to the "Affordable Medicines" program. Within the framework of the state program, 20 international drug names are available, covering 132 trade names.

There will be no savings for the residents of the village, as they will have to go to the city for medicines: the owner of pharmacies in Mykolaiv region on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market.

They are used to treat:

schizophrenia;

depression;

anxiety disorders;

bipolar affective disorder;

epilepsy;

PTSD, phobias, psychoses.

Last year, modern antidepressants (escitalopram, sertraline, paroxetine), novel antipsychotics (quetiapine, olanzapine, aripiprazole), anticonvulsants (levetiracetam, phenobarbital) and others were added to the program.

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

The primary prescription for medicines in this area is issued by a psychiatrist after the adoption of an individual treatment plan. Repeat prescriptions can be issued by family doctors, therapists or pediatricians.

Let us remind you

HIV patients in Ukraine are threatened with an exacerbation of treatment problems due to uncertainty in funding from the United States. The allocation of donor funds for antiretroviral drugs for HIV-infected people has been suspended, which may lead to the collapse of treatment. The authorities are redistributing medicines, but the future of testing programs is uncertain.