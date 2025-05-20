$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2968 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23426 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30777 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126856 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86337 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150828 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108802 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264194 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129789 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355441 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, a six-month volume of e-prescriptions for mental health medications was issued in 4 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

In 4 months of 2024, Ukrainian doctors issued over 147,000 e-prescriptions for drugs to treat mental disorders, behavioral disorders, and epilepsy. 85% of them have already been filled.

In Ukraine, a six-month volume of e-prescriptions for mental health medications was issued in 4 months

In 4 months of this year, doctors in Ukraine issued more than 147,000 e-prescriptions for drugs to treat mental disorders, behavioral disorders and epilepsy. This is almost half of the total figure for 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

Moreover, 85% of the issued electronic prescriptions have already been redeemed. According to the Ministry of Health's calculations, according to this dynamic, almost a thousand people receive a chance for more stable health and a better quality of life every day.

You can get such drugs free of charge or with a partial surcharge thanks to the "Affordable Medicines" program. Within the framework of the state program, 20 international drug names are available, covering 132 trade names.

There will be no savings for the residents of the village, as they will have to go to the city for medicines: the owner of pharmacies in Mykolaiv region on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market. 28.03.25, 11:26 • 168147 views

They are used to treat:

  • schizophrenia;
    • depression;
      • anxiety disorders;
        • bipolar affective disorder;
          • epilepsy;
            • PTSD, phobias, psychoses.

              Last year, modern antidepressants (escitalopram, sertraline, paroxetine), novel antipsychotics (quetiapine, olanzapine, aripiprazole), anticonvulsants (levetiracetam, phenobarbital) and others were added to the program.

              Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front24.03.25, 13:09 • 130404 views

              The primary prescription for medicines in this area is issued by a psychiatrist after the adoption of an individual treatment plan. Repeat prescriptions can be issued by family doctors, therapists or pediatricians.

              Let us remind you

              HIV patients in Ukraine are threatened with an exacerbation of treatment problems due to uncertainty in funding from the United States. The allocation of donor funds for antiretroviral drugs for HIV-infected people has been suspended, which may lead to the collapse of treatment. The authorities are redistributing medicines, but the future of testing programs is uncertain.

              Liliia Naboka

              Liliia Naboka

              Health
              United States
              Ukraine
