"New impetus" in Ukraine peace talks: European leaders report significant progress

Photo: Reuters

President of the European Council António Costa announced the emergence of a "new impetus" in the peace negotiation process regarding Ukraine. After an informal meeting of European leaders, he stated that consultations in Geneva showed significant progress in the negotiations and a positive direction of movement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed "good progress." This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

New momentum has been gained in the peace talks. Peace cannot be a temporary truce. It must be a long-term solution. — said Costa.

According to him, the Geneva contacts "were marked by significant progress," and Europe must "move forward as partners united by a common goal."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke alongside Costa, also stated that the strong participation of European representatives in the negotiations indicates "good progress in negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Although there is still work to be done, there is now a solid foundation for moving forward. This is about the security of our entire continent, now and in the future. — she noted.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Europe must remain united and keep Ukraine's interests at the center of all efforts.

Separately, the President of the European Commission recalled the problem of deported Ukrainian children, emphasizing that "each of them must return home."

Sybiha held talks with European partners: positions on further steps of the peace process agreed upon