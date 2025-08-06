New BEB director: Tsivinsky's appointment expected today - Honcharenko

Yesterday, the winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, successfully passed the polygraph. Currently, there is information that the appointment of the head of the BES will take place on August 6, UNN reports with reference to the social media account of MP Honcharenko.

Details

There are no reasons to delay. - stated in the message of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko

According to the people's deputy, the appointment of the head of the BES should be expected today. He reminded that the winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, has already passed the polygraph.

Earlier, UNN reported that an agreement was reached with Tsyvinsky regarding the polygraph test. Prime Minister Svyrydenko mentioned the corresponding agreement.