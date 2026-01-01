$42.350.03
Neuralink prepares for mass production of brain implants in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Elon Musk's Neuralink plans to begin mass production of neural interfaces and fully automated surgical procedures in 2026. The implant, designed to help people with spinal cord injuries, is already being used by the first patient to control digital devices.

Neuralink prepares for mass production of brain implants in 2026

Neuralink, Elon Musk's company that implants neural interfaces, will begin "mass production" of such devices and transition to a fully automated surgical procedure in 2026. Musk announced this in a post on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

The implant is designed to help people with conditions such as spinal cord injuries. The first patient used it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and control a laptop cursor.

Valve CEO's Neuralink Competitor Developing Chip to More Closely Link Human Brain to PC 24.05.25, 15:28 • 4749 views

The company began clinical trials of its neural interface in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which initially rejected its application in 2022.

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives27.03.25, 12:19 • 151980 views

In September, Neuralink reported that 12 people worldwide with severe paralysis had received its neural interfaces and are using them to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts. The company also raised $650 million in a June funding round.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Reached a $9 Billion Valuation After Raising $600 Million in Investments28.05.25, 21:39 • 3824 views

Antonina Tumanova

