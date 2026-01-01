Neuralink prepares for mass production of brain implants in 2026

Neuralink, Elon Musk's company that implants neural interfaces, will begin "mass production" of such devices and transition to a fully automated surgical procedure in 2026. Musk announced this in a post on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

The implant is designed to help people with conditions such as spinal cord injuries. The first patient used it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and control a laptop cursor.

The company began clinical trials of its neural interface in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which initially rejected its application in 2022.

In September, Neuralink reported that 12 people worldwide with severe paralysis had received its neural interfaces and are using them to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts. The company also raised $650 million in a June funding round.

