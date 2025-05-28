Elon Musk's Neuralink Reached a $9 Billion Valuation After Raising $600 Million in Investments

Elon Musk's brain implant development startup Neuralink has raised $600 million in a new round of funding. UNN reports with reference to Semafor and Bloomberg.

Details

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, has raised $600 million in a deal valued at $9 billion, according to new funding.

Semafor does not disclose the names of the investors involved.

The Semafor report confirms earlier reports from Bloomberg, which noted in April that the startup was seeking to raise $500 million at a pre-money valuation of $8.5 billion.

Reference

Last year, Neuralink received a "breakthrough device" designation from the US FDA. Currently, three people have received implants manufactured by Neuralink. Earlier this month, a patient who is unable to speak verbally published a video of himself using a Neuralink implant to edit and voice a video on YouTube. UNN reported that American Nolan Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to have a Neuralink chip implanted.

Recall

Neuralink's competitor from the CEO of Valve is developing a chip that will more closely connect the human brain to the PC.

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives