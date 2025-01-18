Network of FSB agents who adjusted missile strikes on Ukraine exposed

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
February 28, 09:52 AM

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Network of FSB agents who adjusted missile strikes on Ukraine exposed

Network of FSB agents who adjusted missile strikes on Ukraine exposed

Kyiv

The Kyiv subway engineer was in charge of an FSB agent network that collected intelligence on military facilities. The group consisted of 5 people, two of whom have been detained and face up to life imprisonment.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an FSB agent network operating in Kyiv and Kharkiv region, adjusting Russian air strikes on the objects of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details [1

It was established that the resident (leader) of the hostile cell was an active engineer of the Kyiv Metro utility company. According to the case file, the official was recruited in 2015 in Moscow during a personal meeting with an FSB officer. His identity has already been established by SBU cyber specialists

- , the statement said.

According to the information, the recruited agent was put into “standby mode” and “deactivated” after the outbreak of a full-scale war via a message in a messenger.

The agent's task was to create a network to collect information about the location and movement of the Ukrainian military, as well as to direct missile and drone attacks by the Rashists.

Moreover, the man did not act alone, he also involved his friends. In particular, a Kharkiv resident who left the military unit after mobilization and before that had worked for Ukrzaliznytsia for 10 years and was an international road transport driver.

The deserter tracked the movement of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the driver - under the guise of business trips - leaked the coordinates of checkpoints and units of the Defense Forces. The agent group also involved the defendant's brother and mother in criminal activities.

Image

It is reported that the head of the intelligence group received the “necessary” geolocations from his associates, summarized them and passed on “reports” to his Russian supervisor. According to the investigation, the resident personally directed missile strikes on Kyiv, which is confirmed by his intercepted conversations.

Image

SBU officers documented the crimes of Russian agents and detained their resident in Kyiv. At the same time, a defector agent was detained in Kharkiv.

During the searches, the SBU seized cell phones with evidence of work for Russia. Firearms were also found and sent for examination.

Image

The SBU investigators served the two detainees and two relatives of the head of the hostile cell suspicion notices of committing crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They are currently in custody.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the third member of the group - an international flight driver, who is hiding abroad, is being settled.  The offenders face 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall 

Judges of the Kyiv Commercial Court notified of suspicion of high treason due to the illegal collection of funds from the state budget. The funds were recovered in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry for a non-existent debt of 1996-1997. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

