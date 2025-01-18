Network of FSB agents who adjusted missile strikes on Ukraine exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an FSB agent network operating in Kyiv and Kharkiv region, adjusting Russian air strikes on the objects of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details [1

It was established that the resident (leader) of the hostile cell was an active engineer of the Kyiv Metro utility company. According to the case file, the official was recruited in 2015 in Moscow during a personal meeting with an FSB officer. His identity has already been established by SBU cyber specialists - , the statement said.

According to the information, the recruited agent was put into “standby mode” and “deactivated” after the outbreak of a full-scale war via a message in a messenger.

The agent's task was to create a network to collect information about the location and movement of the Ukrainian military, as well as to direct missile and drone attacks by the Rashists.

Moreover, the man did not act alone, he also involved his friends. In particular, a Kharkiv resident who left the military unit after mobilization and before that had worked for Ukrzaliznytsia for 10 years and was an international road transport driver.

The deserter tracked the movement of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the driver - under the guise of business trips - leaked the coordinates of checkpoints and units of the Defense Forces. The agent group also involved the defendant's brother and mother in criminal activities.

It is reported that the head of the intelligence group received the “necessary” geolocations from his associates, summarized them and passed on “reports” to his Russian supervisor. According to the investigation, the resident personally directed missile strikes on Kyiv, which is confirmed by his intercepted conversations.

SBU officers documented the crimes of Russian agents and detained their resident in Kyiv. At the same time, a defector agent was detained in Kharkiv.

During the searches, the SBU seized cell phones with evidence of work for Russia. Firearms were also found and sent for examination.

The SBU investigators served the two detainees and two relatives of the head of the hostile cell suspicion notices of committing crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They are currently in custody.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the third member of the group - an international flight driver, who is hiding abroad, is being settled. The offenders face 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Judges of the Kyiv Commercial Court notified of suspicion of high treason due to the illegal collection of funds from the state budget. The funds were recovered in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry for a non-existent debt of 1996-1997.