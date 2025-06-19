Netanyahu ordered to intensify strikes on Iran after the hospital attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to intensify strikes on strategic targets in Iran following an Iranian strike on an Israeli hospital, as the country's Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X on Thursday, reports UNN.

Details

Katz reacted to the hospital attack, stating that such attacks are "war crimes of the most serious kind – and Khamenei will answer for his crimes".

"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to increase the intensity of attacks on strategic targets in Iran and on government targets in Tehran to eliminate threats to the State of Israel and undermine the ayatollah regime," the Israeli Defense Minister announced.

Addendum

According to reports by Israeli media, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles on Thursday morning, directly striking Israel's main southern hospital, Soroka Medical Center, and two more strikes in the central cities of Holon and Ramat Gan, which injured dozens of people, including six in serious condition.

Iranian missile damages Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva: video