Netanyahu: Hamas leaders in Qatar are alive, but their elimination will accelerate the end of the war

Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 20205 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 42938 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 51215 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 46396 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 58699 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 36213 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 59578 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 59672 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37898 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36966 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 6300 views
Air raid siren sounds in Poland: which settlements may be in dangerVideoSeptember 13, 04:28 PM • 8008 views
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayedSeptember 13, 05:46 PM • 22408 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threatSeptember 13, 06:05 PM • 10159 views
Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in KharkivSeptember 13, 06:12 PM • 10051 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 51215 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 36203 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 37170 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 59578 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 35226 views
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 13025 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 59672 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 47785 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 95768 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 56106 views
Netanyahu: Hamas leaders in Qatar are alive, but their elimination will accelerate the end of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Hamas leaders in Qatar are obstructing a ceasefire. Their elimination would remove the main obstacle to the release of hostages and the end of the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu: Hamas leaders in Qatar are alive, but their elimination will accelerate the end of the war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas leaders living in Qatar remain alive, and their neutralization would remove the main obstacle to the release of all hostages and an end to the war in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha, which were condemned by that country, which served as one of the venues for ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas terrorist leaders living in Qatar do not care about the people in Gaza. They have blocked all attempts at a ceasefire to prolong the war indefinitely.

- Netanyahu noted.

He warned that Israel would not leave unpunished those responsible for violence against civilians, while the country's special services continue to monitor Hamas's actions and collect intelligence to prevent further attacks on Israeli territory.

Recall

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a targeted strike against the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Trump demanded guarantees from Netanyahu that Israel would no longer attack Qatar11.09.25, 12:54 • 2788 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip