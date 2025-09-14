Netanyahu: Hamas leaders in Qatar are alive, but their elimination will accelerate the end of the war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas leaders living in Qatar remain alive, and their neutralization would remove the main obstacle to the release of all hostages and an end to the war in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

The publication reminds that Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha, which were condemned by that country, which served as one of the venues for ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas terrorist leaders living in Qatar do not care about the people in Gaza. They have blocked all attempts at a ceasefire to prolong the war indefinitely. - Netanyahu noted.

He warned that Israel would not leave unpunished those responsible for violence against civilians, while the country's special services continue to monitor Hamas's actions and collect intelligence to prevent further attacks on Israeli territory.

On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency launched a targeted strike against the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

Hamas announced its readiness for immediate negotiations on the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

