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Neighbors described what the shooter from Krakow who killed 9 people was like and revealed unexpected details about his life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Twenty-four-year-old Michał Oksiński is suspected of killing nine people in Poland. He drew scenes of shootings and visited a shooting range.

Neighbors described what the shooter from Krakow who killed 9 people was like and revealed unexpected details about his life

Neighbors and acquaintances of 24-year-old Michał Oksiński, who is suspected of murdering 9 people in Poland, described him as withdrawn but outwardly non-aggressive. At the same time, it became known that he painted scenes of shootings and regularly visited a shooting range. This was reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the man first killed his mother, father, and sister in the city of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, after which he opened fire in central Kraków, where another 6 people were killed. The attacker himself died in hospital.

Neighbors said that Oksiński kept to himself and hardly communicated with those around him.

I never saw any friends come to visit him. He would simply put on a hoodie, take his backpack, and go into the city

– recalled the attacker's neighbor, Zdzisław.

What was found on the attacker, and were there signs of radicalization?

According to the investigation, 4 pistols and at least 500 rounds of ammunition were found in the man's possession. He visited the shooting range with his father, and the family had permits to own 11 firearms.

The shooting club claims that Oksiński's behavior did not raise any suspicions.

There were no warning signs that our coaches or instructors could have noticed. In addition, he was never in military uniform at the shooting range

– said club spokesperson Adam Czyb.

The Polish prosecutor's office is investigating the attack as a terrorist act, but the motives for the crime remain unknown.

There were no obvious symbols normally associated with a particular ideological movement – neither the far right nor the far left

– said prosecutor's office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak.

The attack also injured 15 people. One of the injured police officers is in serious condition, while doctors assess the condition of the other victims as stable. At the same time, medics do not rule out complications due to the severity of some of the injuries.

The President and Prime Minister of Poland jointly took part in a march of remembrance after the shooting in Kraków09.11.26, 23:29 • 592 views

Stepan Haftko

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