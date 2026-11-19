The trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has ended. UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

It lasted about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Trump, Xi, and Putin gathered in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 19 for an unprecedented trilateral meeting at which, they said, they were to discuss the war in Ukraine and control over nuclear weapons.

Sitting around a large round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers took turns delivering opening remarks.

Chinese state media reported that Xi was chairing the meeting.

Trump, Xi, and Putin made their initial statements - including about Russia's war against Ukraine

"We are truly making history," Trump said. "There is a lot for the three of us to discuss."

"No peace has ever been created by reducing the possibilities for interaction," he noted.

Putin said that the three countries have "numerous shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, obviously, the conflict in Ukraine."

Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi did not mention Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when great powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When great powers clash, the world descends into chaos."

As Reuters notes, the trilateral talks are unlikely to result in significant agreements, analysts say, given the deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, and trade. But they have alarmed smaller countries that fear their interests may be ignored.

Before the meeting, Trump met separately with Xi and Putin, calling both of them friends.

Trump met with Putin and called him a "friend" - Kremlin says they discussed the war in Ukraine