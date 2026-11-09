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The President and Prime Minister of Poland jointly took part in a march of remembrance after the shooting in Kraków

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Karol Nawrocki and Donald Tusk joined the March of Silence in Kraków following Saturday's attack. Victims were also commemorated in Kielce.

The President and Prime Minister of Poland jointly took part in a march of remembrance after the shooting in Kraków

A March of Silence was held in Poland in memory of the victims of Saturday’s attack and as a sign of support for those affected. President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk joined the event. This was reported by the Polish outlet Onet, writes UNN.

Details

Participants in the march honored the memory of those killed and expressed solidarity with the wounded and the families of those affected. Nawrocki and Tusk also lit candles as a sign of mourning.

According to the police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, before taking part in the event, the president of Poland visited injured law enforcement officers receiving treatment in Kraków hospitals.

A March of Silence was also held in Kielce

On Monday evening, residents of Kielce gathered in the Market Square and silently walked to the monument to Henryk Sienkiewicz, where they lit candles.

Today we are also here to build a bridge of solidarity with the residents of Kraków and with the residents of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, who are also going through difficult times

– said Kielce Mayor Agata Wojda.

The marches became a symbol of support for those affected by the attack and a commemoration of its victims.

To recap

On Saturday, November 7, an attack occurred in the main market square in Kraków. A 24-year-old man drove his car into the square and then opened fire with an automatic weapon at random people. Six people were killed and 16 were wounded, including two police officers. The attacker was shot. Police found the bodies of the attacker’s three closest relatives in his family’s apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Karol Nawrocki
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