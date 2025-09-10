Negotiations confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies: Nawrocki on conversation with Trump amid Russian drone attack

$41.120.13
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 28393 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 21481 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 24720 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 26393 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 56344 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 77714 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 61631 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34464 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38641 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companies
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 28386 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 56340 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 61629 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Negotiations confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies: Nawrocki on conversation with Trump amid Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a conversation with Donald Trump regarding Russian drone airspace violations. Ukraine offered Poland assistance in countering Russian drones.

Negotiations confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies: Nawrocki on conversation with Trump amid Russian drone attack

Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a telephone conversation with White House official Donald Trump regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Nawrocki announced this in his post on X, as reported by UNN.

I just spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump regarding the numerous violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones that occurred tonight. This conversation is part of a series of consultations I am holding with our allies 

- Nawrocki reported.

He added that today's talks confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. It is ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence.

"Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering. No one can guarantee that there won't be hundreds if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence," Zelenskyy stated.

Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, was heading to Poland when the country was attacked by Russian drones. Kellogg will continue his trip, with Ukraine as his final destination.

Antonina Tumanova

Karol Nawrocki
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland