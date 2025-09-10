Negotiations confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies: Nawrocki on conversation with Trump amid Russian drone attack

Polish President Karol Nawrocki held a telephone conversation with White House official Donald Trump regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Nawrocki announced this in his post on X, as reported by UNN.

I just spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump regarding the numerous violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones that occurred tonight. This conversation is part of a series of consultations I am holding with our allies - Nawrocki reported.

He added that today's talks confirmed the unity of Poland and its allies.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering Russian drones. It is ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence.

"Ukraine offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering. No one can guarantee that there won't be hundreds if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training, and necessary intelligence," Zelenskyy stated.

Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, was heading to Poland when the country was attacked by Russian drones. Kellogg will continue his trip, with Ukraine as his final destination.