Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have begun in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The National Security and Defense Council confirmed the start of negotiations between the parties.

At the beginning, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke.

Our President Erdogan is a leader who has been carrying the torch of peace in our conflict-ridden region for years. Under his leadership, Turkey has been making intensive efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine since day one. We achieved important results in the first two rounds of negotiations. We are pleased to see that the prisoner exchanges that took place were highly appreciated by the international community in terms of humanitarian results. We hope that during the third round, the parties will hold meaningful and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums they exchanged. - Fidan stated at the beginning.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is a ceasefire, which will pave the way for peace.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It also includes, in particular, Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy also stated that at the negotiations in Turkey, representatives of Ukraine will insist on the need for a complete ceasefire, including strikes on civilian infrastructure.