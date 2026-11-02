Nearly 800 people evacuated as part of a mission in Oleshky - Melania Trump

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As part of a humanitarian mission and the accompanying ceasefire in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, nearly 800 people were evacuated. This was stated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who was involved in coordinating the mission, overnight on November 2, UNN reports.

Details

"The ceasefire is ending. The mission was successful, delivering critically important aid to the region and ensuring the evacuation of nearly 800 people," Melania Trump wrote on X.

"On behalf of America, I express my gratitude to Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation regarding the ceasefire in Oleshky. I hope that Oleshky will serve as the foundation for lasting peace between the two countries," the U.S. first lady emphasized.

She stated that "the ceasefire began on October 27, 2026, and ended on November 1, 2026, as planned."

Additional information

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that units of Ukraine's Defense Forces maintained the ceasefire and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached throughout the humanitarian pause.

As a result, humanitarian cargo was delivered to its intended destinations, and residents of Oleshky who wished to leave were evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to the military, during the truce, the Russians rotated personnel, reinforced defensive positions, and expanded the anti-drone protection system along the roads.

In addition, the occupiers increased logistical support for their units, including organizing the delivery of ammunition.