NBU issues commemorative coin in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury

On Tuesday, October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative coin "Absolute" dedicated to the victory of Oleksandr Usyk over Tyson Fury in the fight for the world titles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

The obverse of the coin features a traditional Crimean Tatar ornament on a mirror background, symbolizing Oleksandr Usyk's Crimean roots. This pattern, which was used in the design of one of the athlete's images in the "battle of the eyes" before the fight for the title of absolute world champion, emphasizes the inextricable connection between Crimea and Ukraine.

The reverse, in the center of the composition, depicts a stylized image of a champion athlete against the background of the outline of the Motherland monument , a symbol of the indestructibility and strength of the Ukrainian people. Below, to the left and right of the champion's silhouette, are the inscriptions: 18.05.2024 (date of the fight), ABSOLUTE and UNDISPUTED (title won by the athlete).

The commemorative coin "Absolute" was put into circulation on October 01, 2024. It has a face value of 5 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and has a minting quality category of "special uncirculated". The mintage is up to 50 thousand pieces.

The commemorative coin will be available for purchase at the NBU's online numismatic shop , as well as at distributor banks (the list of which is available on the NBU's official website ).

The coin was designed by Oleksandra Kuchynska and sculpted by Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Volodymyr Demianenko.

The presentation of the coin was joined by the athlete Oleksandr Usyk himself, who, however, made a speech online.

I would like to emphasize that this coin symbolizes all the athletes who are fighting for medals for our country, as well as all those who are defending Ukraine with arms in their hands - Usyk said.

He also emphasized that the victories of Ukrainian athletes are "a reminder to the world that Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, for their families.

