NBU issues commemorative coin in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 40294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135507 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141731 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170999 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104705 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140007 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88415 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107712 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140007 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137222 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154177 views
NBU issues commemorative coin in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15147 views

The National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative coin “Absolute” dedicated to Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury. The 5 hryvnia coin was put into circulation on October 1, 2024, with a mintage of up to 50 thousand pieces.

On Tuesday, October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative coin "Absolute" dedicated to the victory of Oleksandr Usyk over Tyson Fury in the fight for the world titles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The obverse of the coin features a traditional Crimean Tatar ornament on a mirror background, symbolizing Oleksandr Usyk's Crimean roots. This pattern, which was used in the design of one of the athlete's images in the "battle of the eyes" before the fight for the title of absolute world champion, emphasizes the inextricable connection between Crimea and Ukraine. 

The reverse, in the center of the composition, depicts a stylized image of a champion athlete against the background of the outline of the Motherland monument , a symbol of the indestructibility and strength of the Ukrainian people. Below, to the left and right of the champion's silhouette, are the inscriptions: 18.05.2024 (date of the fight), ABSOLUTE and UNDISPUTED (title won by the athlete).

Image

The commemorative coin "Absolute" was put into circulation on October 01, 2024. It has a face value of 5 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and has a minting quality category of "special uncirculated". The mintage is up to 50 thousand pieces.

The commemorative coin will be available for purchase at the NBU's online numismatic shop , as well as at distributor banks (the list of which is available on the NBU's official website ).

The coin was designed by Oleksandra Kuchynska and sculpted by Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Volodymyr Demianenko.

Addendum

The presentation of the coin was joined by the athlete Oleksandr Usyk himself, who, however, made a speech online. 

I would like to emphasize that this coin symbolizes all the athletes who are fighting for medals for our country, as well as all those who are defending Ukraine with arms in their hands

- Usyk said. 

He also emphasized that the victories of Ukrainian athletes are "a reminder to the world that Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, for their families.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine has introduced a new 10-hryvnia coin dedicated to military doctors, with the reverse side featuring the emblem of the medical troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietySports
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

