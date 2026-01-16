NBA and FIBA prepare for a "golden era" of basketball in Europe: what the new league could be like

Photo: AP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league, in cooperation with FIBA, is actively developing a project for a new European championship. Speaking in Berlin before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic (the first regular NBA game in Germany), Silver noted that there is currently a "golden age" for the sport, but launching the league requires careful preparation. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Although an official start date has not yet been announced, October 2027 is being cited as a working target. A 16-team model is being discussed:

12 permanent franchises (places for which could be awarded to clubs from Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, London, Berlin, and other megacities);

4 qualification spots, which will allow for the preservation of the European tradition of an open championship.

Priority cities for infrastructure expansion and team basing are currently London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Munich, Berlin, Athens, and Istanbul.

Investments and commercial potential

According to preliminary data, the NBA plans to attract investors with a valuation of up to $1 billion per franchise. The league has already hired financial advisors from JP Morgan and The Raine Group to negotiate with interested parties.

We have met with clubs that are interested in participating and media partners who want to cover this project. This is not for those with a short-term perspective. We are looking at the development of arena infrastructure across the continent. - Adam Silver emphasized.

Impact of European Stars

Silver emphasized that the current success of players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama is the best proof that the European market is ready for a big leap. The Commissioner also recalled that it was in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics that basketball became part of the Olympic movement, and the creation of a new league will be a logical continuation of this story.

