NBA and FIBA prepare for a "golden era" of basketball in Europe: what the new league could be like

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 1602 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 12742 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 21913 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 54061 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 66655 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36543 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33292 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52377 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42001 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44048 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech President Pavel arrived in Ukraine on a working visitJanuary 15, 02:42 PM • 3656 views
US detains another tanker linked to Venezuela: video and all detailsVideoJanuary 15, 03:04 PM • 3364 views
France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - MacronJanuary 15, 03:05 PM • 3836 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 8102 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11946 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11950 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45723 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 54060 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 66654 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 8110 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22622 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44397 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78159 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

NBA and FIBA prepare for a "golden era" of basketball in Europe: what the new league could be like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The NBA and FIBA are developing a new European basketball championship, which could start in October 2027. The league will have 16 teams, 12 of which will be permanent franchises, and 4 spots will be for qualification.

NBA and FIBA prepare for a "golden era" of basketball in Europe: what the new league could be like
Photo: AP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league, in cooperation with FIBA, is actively developing a project for a new European championship. Speaking in Berlin before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic (the first regular NBA game in Germany), Silver noted that there is currently a "golden age" for the sport, but launching the league requires careful preparation. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Although an official start date has not yet been announced, October 2027 is being cited as a working target. A 16-team model is being discussed:

  • 12 permanent franchises (places for which could be awarded to clubs from Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, London, Berlin, and other megacities);
    • 4 qualification spots, which will allow for the preservation of the European tradition of an open championship.

      Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis named Europe's best athlete in 202528.12.25, 02:44 • 4768 views

      Priority cities for infrastructure expansion and team basing are currently London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Munich, Berlin, Athens, and Istanbul.

      Investments and commercial potential

      According to preliminary data, the NBA plans to attract investors with a valuation of up to $1 billion per franchise. The league has already hired financial advisors from JP Morgan and The Raine Group to negotiate with interested parties.

      We have met with clubs that are interested in participating and media partners who want to cover this project. This is not for those with a short-term perspective. We are looking at the development of arena infrastructure across the continent.

      - Adam Silver emphasized.

      Impact of European Stars

      Silver emphasized that the current success of players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama is the best proof that the European market is ready for a big leap. The Commissioner also recalled that it was in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics that basketball became part of the Olympic movement, and the creation of a new league will be a logical continuation of this story. 

      Ukrainian Mykhailiuk sets personal NBA scoring record06.11.25, 10:31 • 3013 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Sports
      Associated Press
      Athens
      Rome
      Munich
      Milan
      Paris
      Istanbul
      Madrid
      London
      Berlin