In the event of a full-scale Russian invasion, the redeployment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops to the eastern flank could take 45 days. At the same time, the European Union aims to reduce this period to three to five days, UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to the material, the problem lies in different railway track gauges, as well as complex bureaucracy in European countries. This significantly complicates the redeployment of troops across Europe and requires immediate modernization of infrastructure, particularly military logistics.

In particular, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, France was unable to deliver tanks to Romania through Germany, which is the shortest route. Instead, the equipment was delivered via the Mediterranean Sea.

Recall

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the coming years could be a realistic scenario.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, in response to Pistorius's warning, that Russia "can take measures to ensure security."