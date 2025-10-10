$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3924 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1676 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4826 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10679 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13903 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23314 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43977 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35057 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41510 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42106 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
The New York Times

NATO to conduct nuclear deterrence exercises: Rutte announced the date

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

The NATO Secretary General stated that the exercises aim to send a clear message to any potential adversary.

NATO to conduct nuclear deterrence exercises: Rutte announced the date

NATO announced the annual Alliance nuclear deterrence exercises "Steadfast Noon". This was stated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

Details

Rutte made the statement from Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands. He noted that this base is part of the exercises, which will begin on October 13.

Despite being a nuclear deterrence exercise, no nuclear weapons will be used. According to Rutte, these exercises are an important demonstration of the Alliance's nuclear deterrence and send a clear signal to any adversary that NATO can and will protect and defend all Alliance members.

The NATO Secretary General wished the participants of the exercises success.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he had decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he added that he wanted to know how they would be used.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine