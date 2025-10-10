NATO to conduct nuclear deterrence exercises: Rutte announced the date

NATO announced the annual Alliance nuclear deterrence exercises "Steadfast Noon". This was stated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

Details

Rutte made the statement from Volkel Air Base in the Netherlands. He noted that this base is part of the exercises, which will begin on October 13.

Despite being a nuclear deterrence exercise, no nuclear weapons will be used. According to Rutte, these exercises are an important demonstration of the Alliance's nuclear deterrence and send a clear signal to any adversary that NATO can and will protect and defend all Alliance members.

The NATO Secretary General wished the participants of the exercises success.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he had decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he added that he wanted to know how they would be used.