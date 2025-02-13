NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position when negotiations begin

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10396 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77680 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118031 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153731 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90659 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58291 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26499 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87769 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48014 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153731 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144344 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176657 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48014 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87769 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134409 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136315 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164543 views
NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position when negotiations begin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32913 views

Mark Rutte said that Ukraine needs a strong position in the upcoming negotiations with Russia. NATO has allocated 50 billion euros for security assistance over the past year.

We need Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position when negotiations with Russia begin. When the peace talks in Ukraine come to an end, we need to do everything we can to ensure that the result lasts as long as possible and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can never seize another square kilometer of Ukraine in the future. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a joint press conference with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, an UNN correspondent reports.

What we need to achieve is to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when the negotiations begin. We need to make sure that when the peace talks in Ukraine are over, the result should last as long as possible, so that Vladimir Putin can never seize a single square kilometer of Ukrainian territory in the future

- Rütte said.

The NATO Secretary General noted that in order to do this, military support should be continued.

"Over the past year, the allies have allocated 50 billion euros for security sector assistance," Rutte said.

Rutte emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning Ukraine13.02.25, 11:56 • 39546 views

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said today, February 13, that the recent statements by US President Donald Trump about a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed. However, he noted that NATO and the White House share a common view that Ukraine should obtain this peace from a position of strength.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel argued that President Donald Trump's plan to end the war is not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine. The United States is interested in a negotiated peace.

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising