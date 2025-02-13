NATO Secretary General: Ukraine needs to be in the strongest possible position when negotiations begin

We need Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position when negotiations with Russia begin. When the peace talks in Ukraine come to an end, we need to do everything we can to ensure that the result lasts as long as possible and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can never seize another square kilometer of Ukraine in the future. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a joint press conference with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, an UNN correspondent reports.

What we need to achieve is to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when the negotiations begin. We need to make sure that when the peace talks in Ukraine are over, the result should last as long as possible, so that Vladimir Putin can never seize a single square kilometer of Ukrainian territory in the future - Rütte said.

The NATO Secretary General noted that in order to do this, military support should be continued.

"Over the past year, the allies have allocated 50 billion euros for security sector assistance," Rutte said.

Rutte emphasized the importance of involving Ukraine in all negotiations concerning Ukraine

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said today, February 13, that the recent statements by US President Donald Trump about a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed. However, he noted that NATO and the White House share a common view that Ukraine should obtain this peace from a position of strength.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel argued that President Donald Trump's plan to end the war is not a betrayal of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives defending Ukraine. The United States is interested in a negotiated peace.