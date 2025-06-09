NATO Secretary General Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan discussed ending the war in Ukraine

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 22324 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 81114 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 126359 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 76335 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 96396 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 86316 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 57615 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 188117 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115195 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 176442 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.3m/s
71%
748mm
Popular news

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

June 8, 06:57 PM • 12222 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

June 8, 08:04 PM • 14105 views

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

June 8, 09:25 PM • 6846 views

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

10:41 PM • 10130 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

01:18 AM • 12317 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 33499 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 188123 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 174361 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 170905 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 215923 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 84103 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 107908 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 176445 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 150650 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 190222 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

NATO Secretary General Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan discussed ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Mark Rutte and Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. The parties also discussed preparations for the NATO summit to be held in The Hague on June 24-25.

NATO Secretary General Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan discussed ending the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine in a telephone conversation. This is reported by UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the conversation, efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were assessed.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Mark Rutte and Hakan Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for the G7 summits in Canada and NATO in the Netherlands. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

In The Hague, summit organizers will try to prevent a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy - Reuters 06.06.25, 17:38 • 1666 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Canada
Netherlands
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9