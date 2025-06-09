NATO Secretary General Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan discussed ending the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed efforts to end the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine in a telephone conversation. This is reported by UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the conversation, efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were assessed. - the statement reads.

It is noted that Mark Rutte and Hakan Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for the G7 summits in Canada and NATO in the Netherlands. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

