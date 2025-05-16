$41.470.07
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3390 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12236 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19034 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122772 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150413 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137390 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178168 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108170 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151910 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378810 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

NATO Secretary General: Putin must take peace talks seriously and start "playing by the rules"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Putin must take the peace process seriously and start "playing by the rules". He also criticized the sending of a low-level delegation to the negotiations.

NATO Secretary General: Putin must take peace talks seriously and start "playing by the rules"

Russian President Vladimir Putin must take the peace process seriously and start "playing by the rules". This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Rotte said this, answering journalists' questions about whether Putin made a mistake by sending a low-level delegation to the negotiations.

"The ball is now clearly on his side of the field, on his court. He must play "by the rules". He must take the desire for peace seriously. Therefore, I think that all the pressure is now on Putin. He understands this. I know him very well. We had many negotiations when I was the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He knows very well that the ball is in his court, that he has problems, that he made a big mistake by sending this low-level delegation. And I think it is very good that the Ukrainians sat down at the negotiating table. They sent a delegation that is really ready to negotiate a ceasefire, etc. I am very happy with the role that the US is playing. This is really important. President Trump broke the deadlock. Obviously, he is taking the initiative in all of this, which is extremely helpful," Rutte said.

Recall

Earlier, Rutte stated that Putin did not take advantage of Zelensky's proposal for negotiations, sending a low-level delegation to Turkey.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
