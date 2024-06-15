NATO is not a party to the conflict: Stoltenberg on sending troops to Ukraine

NATO has always emphasized that it is not a party to the conflict and therefore does not send NATO troops to Ukraine. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

From the very beginning, NATO said it supported Ukraine. We have indeed provided a lot of support...We in NATO have agreed that we will train the Ukrainian military. However, NATO has always emphasized that we are not a party to the conflict and therefore we are not sending our troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg said.

NATO defense ministers have approved an "operational plan to enhance support for Ukraine". It includes, among other things, strengthening the Alliance's support for Ukraine and increasing its role in supplying weapons and training the Ukrainian military.