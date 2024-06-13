ukenru
Not by sending American troops: Biden tells how the US will help Ukraine

Not by sending American troops: Biden tells how the US will help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26845 views

Biden outlined U.S. assistance to Ukraine, including weapons, ammunition, intelligence sharing, military training, defense capacity building, and support for economic and energy recovery, in accordance with the signed security agreement.

U.S. President Joe Biden has told what areas of assistance are set out in the signed security agreement with Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the provision of weapons and ammunition, UNN reports.

Our goal is to strengthen Ukraine's credible defense and deterrence capabilities for the long term. Any lasting peace for Ukraine must be underpinned by both the ability to defend itself now and to deter aggression in the future. The United States will help ensure Ukraine's ability to do both, not by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine, but by providing weapons and ammunition. Expanding intelligence sharing, continuing training of Ukrainian military at military bases in Europe and the United States

- Biden said during a briefing.

The U.S. will also help with  strengthening the interaction between the armed forces in accordance with NATO standards, investing in the military industrial base to ensure that Ukraine can produce its own weapons, and supporting Ukraine's economic recovery and energy recovery.

These areas and others are set out in this agreement (security agreement - ed.)

 ," Biden said.

Addendum

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden - officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 Summit

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

