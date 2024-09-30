NATO intensifies monitoring of Romanian airspace

On September 29, NATO launched additional flights of surveillance aircraft over Romanian airspace after the downing of Russian drones in the country. This was reported by the press service of the Joint Command of the NATO Air Force, UNN reports.

"In coordination with the Romanian military leadership, NATO launched additional flights of surveillance aircraft equipped with Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) over Romania on September 29, 2024," the statement said.

It is noted that the decision to fly is a recommendation of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and will support the Alliance's enhanced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activities.

The flights will take place exclusively over NATO territory and will be operated from Preveza Air Base in Greece and NATO's main AWACS base in Germany.

In late September, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense saidthat a Russian drone may have briefly crossed the border during Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine. Two Romanian F-16s and two Spanish F-18s were flying to monitor the situation.