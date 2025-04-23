NATO fighters were scrambled twice due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

NATO fighters performing air policing functions in the Baltic countries were scrambled twice to identify and escort aircraft of the Russian Federation (RF) that violated flight rules. This was reported on Tuesday, April 22, by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, UNN reports.

It is noted that on April 14, NATO fighters were scrambled to intercept an Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad region in international airspace.

The plane was flying with a radar transponder, without a flight plan, and maintained radio communication with the Regional Flight Control Center (RSVC).

Also, on April 18, NATO fighters were scrambled to identify two Su-24 attack aircraft flying in international airspace from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad region.

They flew without a radar transponder, without a flight plan, but maintained radio communication with local dispatchers.

Two Norwegian F-35 fighters deployed in Poland were scrambled for the first time to protect Polish airspace. This happened on January 15 in response to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

