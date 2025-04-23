NATO fighters were scrambled twice due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22168 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48265 views

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48265 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79779 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86439 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106852 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163328 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122122 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226810 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119575 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85535 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

April 22, 07:34 PM • 10320 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 10818 views

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

12:27 AM • 8556 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 13983 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 10602 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 48286 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79779 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 69722 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 163328 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 130847 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 16618 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 16956 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 47713 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 39217 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 84708 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

NATO fighters were scrambled twice due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

NATO fighters were scrambled twice to identify and escort Russian aircraft that violated flight rules. Il-20 and Su-24 were identified on April 14 and 18.

NATO fighters were scrambled twice due to Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

NATO fighters performing air policing functions in the Baltic countries were scrambled twice to identify and escort aircraft of the Russian Federation (RF) that violated flight rules. This was reported on Tuesday, April 22, by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on April 14, NATO fighters were scrambled to intercept an Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad region in international airspace.

The plane was flying with a radar transponder, without a flight plan, and maintained radio communication with the Regional Flight Control Center (RSVC).

Also, on April 18, NATO fighters were scrambled to identify two Su-24 attack aircraft flying in international airspace from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad region.

They flew without a radar transponder, without a flight plan, but maintained radio communication with local dispatchers.

Recall

Two Norwegian F-35 fighters deployed in Poland were scrambled for the first time to protect Polish airspace. This happened on January 15 in response to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine.

NATO intensifies monitoring of Romanian airspace30.09.24, 19:43 • 19820 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Sukhoi Su-24
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
Lithuania
Poland
