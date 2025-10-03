$41.280.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8008 views

The deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is set for June 30, 2026. Currently, 97 unidentified bodies have been buried and 9 fallen defenders of Ukraine have been interred.

National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details

The deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is set for June 30, 2026. It includes, in particular: burial sectors, columbarium walls, a recreation area, and a golf cart parking lot. This was reported to UNN by the State Institution "NMMC" in response to a request.

First burials

As of September 25, 2025, 97 burials of unidentified bodies (remains) of servicemen and police officers who died (passed away) as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine, and 9 burials of deceased (passed away) persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and ensured the performance of official duties and the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people, have been carried out at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

- stated in the response to the request.

The names of 9 deceased (passed away) persons are carved on the temporary grave structures, as indicated.

Construction of the second launch complex

The military memorial cemetery reported that the deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex is June 30, 2026.

The 2nd launch complex includes: burial sectors, columbarium walls No. 1 and No. 3, an administrative building, mourning house No. 1, a ritual attributes shop, a guard post building, a utility building, a hangar, wells No. 1, No. 2, public toilet No. 1, transformer substations No. 1, No. 2, boiler house No. 1, a memorial, a monument, a pumping station, local treatment facilities No. 1 – No. 5, No. 14, a fence, reservoirs No. 1 – No. 3, a bus parking lot, access road No. 1 (pedestrian part), public transport stops No. 1 – No. 3, access to wells No. 1 – No. 4, a recreation area, a bicycle parking lot, a golf cart parking lot, an entrance square, a central square, open parking lots No. 1 – No. 6, platforms for solid waste collection containers, engineering networks, driveways.

"The 2nd launch complex, according to the project solutions, provides for 5891 places for traditional burials and 360 places in columbariums," informs "NMMC".

The government plans to allocate three times more to the National Military Cemetery in 2026 than this year16.09.25, 17:08 • 2626 views

How to get to the National Military Memorial Cemetery and from where

Currently, "NMMC" has installed a stop on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in the Holosiivskyi district near Teremky metro station (Odeska Square), from which free regular special transportation will be provided to the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

The State Institution "NMMC" has announced a tender "Services for transportation on a regular special transportation bus route connecting "Kyiv region, Fastiv district, Hatne territorial community, Vita-Poshtova village, Zvenyhorodska street, 212 (National Military Memorial Cemetery) – Kyiv, Odeska Square".

On the public procurement system website ProZorro, the expected cost is indicated as UAH 1,654,620.00.

"Passenger transportation is planned to be carried out by one bus with at least 30 passenger seats. The schedule will be prepared and agreed upon with the tender winner during the signing of the relevant agreement," the response to the request states.

In addition, "NMMC" plans to install an additional stop for regular special transportation to the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery on Akademika Hlushkova Avenue in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv near the Ipodrom metro station.

Context

In July, the construction of the first launch complex of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery was completed, and 6,000 burial sites were prepared. The construction of the second launch complex is underway.

On August 29, the first honorary military burials began on the territory of the National Military Memorial Complex. The cemetery provides up to 6,000 places for the burial of Ukrainian defenders.

On September 10, the first burial of a known Ukrainian Defender took place on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Chief Sergeant Viktor Klymchuk, with the call sign "Horets," became the first warrior whose name is carved on a temporary grave structure. In the future, it will be on the memorial wall of memory and immortalized among the names of those who gave their lives for Ukraine.

On September 13, Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Kalmykova stated that one of the key features of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is the unification of burials. Initially, a temporary monument is installed, and after a year, a permanent one. The discussion regarding the appearance of permanent grave structures is ongoing.

Anna Murashko

