The government plans to allocate three times more to the National Military Cemetery in 2026 than this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In the draft budget for 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated over 3.6 billion hryvnias to the National Military Memorial Cemetery, which is three times more than in 2025. In total, almost 18 billion hryvnias are planned to be allocated for veteran policy.

The government plans to allocate three times more to the National Military Cemetery in 2026 than this year

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 3.6 billion for the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the 2026 budget draft, which is three times more than in 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine and draft law No. 14000.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, next year it plans to allocate almost UAH 18 billion for veteran policy, which is UAH 6.1 billion more than in 2025.

According to the 2026 budget draft, UAH 3 billion 615.8 million of this amount will be allocated to the program "Implementation of a public investment project for the creation and functioning of the National Military Memorial Cemetery."

The draft law states that the government expects the creation of new infrastructure facilities of national importance for the honorable burial and commemoration of fallen (deceased) persons who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, performed their official duties, and swore allegiance to the Ukrainian people.

"The goal is to be achieved through the phased implementation of the construction of six stages, which includes the construction of memorial, ritual, administrative, and engineering infrastructure facilities, the arrangement of territories for honorable burial, the creation of conditions for public access, inclusivity, and ceremonial use of the territory," the document states.

As indicated in the annex to the draft law, UAH 17 billion 906.2 million is provided for state support for war veterans, family members of such persons, and family members of fallen war veterans, family members of fallen defenders of Ukraine, including:

  • for measures to support and assist war veterans, their family members, and family members of the fallen, including the reintegration of war veterans into society, professional adaptation of persons discharged or released from military service, comprehensive rehabilitation of war veterans through the provision of medical services, psychological assistance services, physical culture and sports rehabilitation, sports development, measures to promote and ensure the formation of a positive image of a war veteran, heroization of war veterans in society, ensuring support for employment/self-employment of war veterans through the provision of grants and microgrants by the Ukrainian Veterans Fund for the creation or development of their own business – UAH 4 billion 38.4 million;
    • for the implementation of housing programs for war veterans and their families – UAH 5 billion 670.2 million;
      • to ensure the activities of specialists accompanying war veterans and demobilized persons, particularly in the system of returning from military service to civilian life – UAH 2 billion 928.0 million;
        • for the creation of a network of veteran spaces – UAH 1 billion 77.8 million;
          • for honoring the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine, including through honorable burial at the National Military Memorial Cemetery – UAH 4 billion 4 million.

            It should be noted that, according to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025," UAH 1.3 billion is provided for the program "Implementation of a public investment project for the creation and functioning of the National Military Memorial Cemetery" this year.

            Recall

            The government registered the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" in the Verkhovna Rada. 

            In the 2026 budget, expenditures for the National Academy of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine significantly increased. At the same time, expenditures for the State Property Fund, the State Space Agency, and others were reduced.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyPolitics
            Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada