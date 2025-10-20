$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 2656 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 11996 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 22427 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 49883 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 27056 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 28670 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 10761 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25481 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26140 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 65053 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
National Guardsman fatally hit a teenager in Kryvyi Rih: the driver was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On October 18, a National Guard serviceman hit a 12-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih, who died on the spot. The SBI detained the driver who ignored the red light.

National Guardsman fatally hit a teenager in Kryvyi Rih: the driver was detained

The State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine who, on October 18, hit a 12-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the injuries, the child died on the spot. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the SBI.

Details

According to the SBI, the serviceman ignored the red light and hit the minor who was crossing the road. SBI employees immediately arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances and conduct initial investigative actions. It was previously established that the driver was sober.

6-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies under car wheels in Italy22.08.25, 17:32 • 4287 views

As part of the investigation, a number of examinations have been appointed, including automotive technical and trace evidence examinations. The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim. Procedural guidance is provided by the Kryvyi Rih Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

A village council deputy in Kyiv region, who hit a teenager, was arrested: his alcohol level exceeded the norm by more than 13 times31.07.25, 13:17 • 4359 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Italy
Kryvyi Rih