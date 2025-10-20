National Guardsman fatally hit a teenager in Kryvyi Rih: the driver was detained

The State Bureau of Investigation announced the detention of a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine who, on October 18, hit a 12-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the injuries, the child died on the spot. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the SBI.

Details

According to the SBI, the serviceman ignored the red light and hit the minor who was crossing the road. SBI employees immediately arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances and conduct initial investigative actions. It was previously established that the driver was sober.

As part of the investigation, a number of examinations have been appointed, including automotive technical and trace evidence examinations. The suspect has been charged under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim. Procedural guidance is provided by the Kryvyi Rih Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

