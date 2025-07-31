A village council deputy in Kyiv region, who hit a teenager, was arrested: his alcohol level exceeded the norm by more than 13 times

Law enforcement officers have notified a deputy of one of the settlement councils of Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, of suspicion of violating road safety rules. According to the investigation, the deputy, while intoxicated, hit a 16-year-old motorcyclist. The boy sustained severe bodily injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Oleksandr Yarosh from the Kozyn settlement council.

Details

As reported, on July 27, 2024, at about 9:30 PM, a local deputy, driving his own car in Kaharlyk, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, while intoxicated, violated traffic rules and collided with a motorcycle driven by a 16-year-old boy, causing him severe bodily injuries.

According to the expert examination, the suspect's blood alcohol content was determined to be 2.702 per mille.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office participated in the court hearing regarding the decision on choosing a preventive measure for the deputy. By court order, the suspect was remanded in custody for 2 months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 908,400. - stated in the OGP message.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators of the Obukhiv District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region.

