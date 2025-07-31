$41.770.02
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
10:16 AM • 4492 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 17058 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 138272 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 185222 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 101634 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 94990 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 90910 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 132769 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 56244 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
A village council deputy in Kyiv region, who hit a teenager, was arrested: his alcohol level exceeded the norm by more than 13 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

A village council deputy in Kyiv region was taken into custody for a road accident while intoxicated.

A village council deputy in Kyiv region, who hit a teenager, was arrested: his alcohol level exceeded the norm by more than 13 times

Law enforcement officers have notified a deputy of one of the settlement councils of Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, of suspicion of violating road safety rules. According to the investigation, the deputy, while intoxicated, hit a 16-year-old motorcyclist. The boy sustained severe bodily injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Oleksandr Yarosh from the Kozyn settlement council.

Details

As reported, on July 27, 2024, at about 9:30 PM, a local deputy, driving his own car in Kaharlyk, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, while intoxicated, violated traffic rules and collided with a motorcycle driven by a 16-year-old boy, causing him severe bodily injuries.

According to the expert examination, the suspect's blood alcohol content was determined to be 2.702 per mille.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office participated in the court hearing regarding the decision on choosing a preventive measure for the deputy. By court order, the suspect was remanded in custody for 2 months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 908,400.

- stated in the OGP message.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators of the Obukhiv District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region.

A fine of 34 thousand for a drunken accident with victims: the court sentenced the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Maybozhenko27.01.25, 16:49 • 31465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast