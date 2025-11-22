National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed

As of November 22, the list of goods and services for which money received under the "National Cashback" program can be spent has been changed. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that these changes are due to the need to synchronize its work with the state program "Winter Support".

Funds accumulated on the National Cashback card can be used for the following categories of goods and services:

utility services;

postal services;

food products in stores and supermarkets;

medicines and medical devices;

books and other printed products;

charity – including donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other charitable purposes.

It is indicated that some of the updated categories will be available immediately: funds for medicines, medical devices, books and other printed products can be spent now.

The update is related to the specifics of the "Winter Support" policy, in particular, the payment of UAH 1,000 for all citizens, which will also be credited to the National Cashback card. Therefore, it was decided to unify the spending categories in both programs. Thanks to this, both programs will work correctly, and state support funds will be directed primarily to basic and necessary expenses - explained the department.

They clarified that the updated spending conditions will be valid until June 30, 2026.

How to join the program?

To participate in the program, the buyer needs to register in the Diia application, where they choose one of the 20 participating banks and open a National Cashback card there. When applying for a card, you should agree to the processing of transactions, and after opening it, check in Diia whether the selected card is correct.

Sellers and manufacturers must submit an application for joining on the Diia portal to join the program.

For reference

More than 7.5 million Ukrainians are already participating in the "National Cashback" program, who have received more than UAH 4 billion in payments. More than 1,870 Ukrainian manufacturers in various industries have joined it.

Currently, a 10% cashback is accrued for the purchase of about 400,000 goods of Ukrainian production registered in the program at partner retail outlets. You can check the product using the scanner in the Diia application or on the "Made in Ukraine" website.

Recall

During the first two hours of the "Winter Support" program, more than 500,000 citizens applied for UAH 1,000. The funds can be spent on utilities, medicines, food, books, or donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine until June next year.

