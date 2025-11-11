Ukrainians to receive record UAH 509 million in cashback: August payments have begun

Payments for August 2025 under the "National Cashback" program have begun. Ukrainians will receive a record UAH 509 million in National Cashback, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In the coming days, its participants will receive UAH 509 million from the state. This is a record monthly compensation for the purchase of goods from a national manufacturer since the beginning of the program. - the message says.

According to the agency, during the same period, Ukrainians purchased domestically produced goods worth almost UAH 5.1 billion. Thus, more than 3.6 million buyers who activated cards in the Diia application supported domestic producers.

The received funds can be used for:

payment of utility services;

purchase of medicines;

purchase of books;

donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Economy, about 400,000 consumer goods are currently registered in the program: from food and household chemicals to furniture, cosmetics, and building materials. You can check whether a product participates in cashback using the barcode scanner in the Diia application (Services → National Cashback).

