Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukrainians received a record UAH 490 million in cashback for purchasing domestic goods in May

Kyiv • UNN

 • 269 views

In May, over 3.5 million participants of the "National Cashback" program received 490 million hryvnias for purchasing Ukrainian goods, which is the largest amount since September 2024. In total, Ukrainians have already received about 2.9 billion hryvnias in cashback.

Over 3.5 million participants of the "National Cashback" program received 490 million hryvnias in cashback for purchasing Ukrainian consumer goods in May. This is 10% more than in April (445 million UAH). In addition, this is the largest amount of monthly payments since the program started in September 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

In total, since the program's inception, Ukrainians have already received approximately 2.9 billion hryvnias in cashback.

The funds received through the program can be spent until the end of the year on utility and other services, books, and medicines registered in the program. They can also be directed to charity, used to buy military bonds, or donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The program's goal is to change consumer behavior in favor of Ukrainian products. Currently, a 10% cashback is accrued for the purchase of about 400,000 Ukrainian-made consumer goods registered in the program, including food and beverages, building materials, clothing, footwear, cosmetics, household chemicals, hygiene products, furniture, home goods, pet products, and others.

- reminded the Ministry of Economy.

For cashback to be accrued, these goods must be purchased at retail outlets participating in the program. You can check the product using the barcode scanner in the "Diia" application. To do this, in the Services section, you need to select National Cashback.

To join the program, you need to:

  • submit an application through the website or mobile application of one of the 20 banks participating in the program;
    • identify the cards you use for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions made with these cards at participating stores for cashback accrual;
      • open a physical or virtual National Cashback card, where the cashback from the program will be credited.

        Another 2.4 billion UAH allocated for cashback for Ukrainian goods04.06.25, 17:22 • 2070 views

        In the "Diia" application, in the Services section, select the National Cashback payment card of the bank where you opened the card.

        To receive cashback, it is important to pay for purchases with the exact cards that were identified during registration in the program.

        Cashback for Ukrainian goods reached a record: almost a quarter of all payments - in a month12.05.25, 14:38 • 4243 views

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        SocietyEconomy
        Ukraine
