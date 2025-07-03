Ukrainians received a record UAH 490 million in cashback for purchasing domestic goods in May

Over 3.5 million participants of the "National Cashback" program received 490 million hryvnias in cashback for purchasing Ukrainian consumer goods in May. This is 10% more than in April (445 million UAH). In addition, this is the largest amount of monthly payments since the program started in September 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

In total, since the program's inception, Ukrainians have already received approximately 2.9 billion hryvnias in cashback.

The funds received through the program can be spent until the end of the year on utility and other services, books, and medicines registered in the program. They can also be directed to charity, used to buy military bonds, or donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The program's goal is to change consumer behavior in favor of Ukrainian products. Currently, a 10% cashback is accrued for the purchase of about 400,000 Ukrainian-made consumer goods registered in the program, including food and beverages, building materials, clothing, footwear, cosmetics, household chemicals, hygiene products, furniture, home goods, pet products, and others. - reminded the Ministry of Economy.

For cashback to be accrued, these goods must be purchased at retail outlets participating in the program. You can check the product using the barcode scanner in the "Diia" application. To do this, in the Services section, you need to select National Cashback.

To join the program, you need to:

submit an application through the website or mobile application of one of the 20 banks participating in the program;

identify the cards you use for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions made with these cards at participating stores for cashback accrual;

open a physical or virtual National Cashback card, where the cashback from the program will be credited.

In the "Diia" application, in the Services section, select the National Cashback payment card of the bank where you opened the card.

To receive cashback, it is important to pay for purchases with the exact cards that were identified during registration in the program.

