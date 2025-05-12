$41.550.04
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4760 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13656 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19195 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37869 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27719 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33015 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56544 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32221 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47870 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Cashback for Ukrainian goods reached a record: almost a quarter of all payments - in a month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

The government paid Ukrainians a record UAH 443 million in cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian-made goods in March. Payments were received by 3.4 million Ukrainians, the funds can be spent until the end of 2025.

Cashback for Ukrainian goods reached a record: almost a quarter of all payments - in a month

A record cashback for Ukrainian goods from the state was paid to Ukrainians in March - UAH 443 million, or 23% of all paid since the beginning of the program, the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The government paid Ukrainians UAH 443 million in cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian-made goods in March. This is a record amount for one month since the launch of the program in September 2024

- the Ministry of Economy reported.

3.4 million Ukrainians received payments for purchases of Ukrainian-made goods. And this is the largest amount per month since the launch of the National Cashback program in September 2024. This refers to those who have accumulated more than UAH 2 in cashback and activated cards for National Cashback payments in the "Diia" application.

During the entire period of the program, Ukrainians received about UAH 2 billion in cashback from the state: 

  • for September – UAH 37.2 million
    • for October – UAH 119.2 million
      • for November – UAH 232 million
        • for December and January – UAH 714 million
          • for February – UAH 384 million
            • for March – UAH 443 million

              What can cashback be spent on?

              Funds can be spent until the end of 2025 on utilities and other services, books and medicines registered in the program, charity or donation to the Armed Forces - a list on the website. Funds are available until the end of 2025, "Diia" noted.

              How does the program work? 

              A cashback of 10% is accrued for the purchase of consumer goods of Ukrainian production, registered in the program and purchased at points of sale participating in the program. To check whether there is cashback on a particular product, you can use the barcode scanner in the Diia application. 

              “Winter Thousand” and ‘National Cashback’: the government has allocated almost UAH 400 million for the programs17.12.24, 16:50 • 20207 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyEconomyFinance
              Ukraine
