Cashback for Ukrainian goods reached a record: almost a quarter of all payments - in a month

A record cashback for Ukrainian goods from the state was paid to Ukrainians in March - UAH 443 million, or 23% of all paid since the beginning of the program, the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The government paid Ukrainians UAH 443 million in cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian-made goods in March. This is a record amount for one month since the launch of the program in September 2024 - the Ministry of Economy reported.

3.4 million Ukrainians received payments for purchases of Ukrainian-made goods. And this is the largest amount per month since the launch of the National Cashback program in September 2024. This refers to those who have accumulated more than UAH 2 in cashback and activated cards for National Cashback payments in the "Diia" application.

During the entire period of the program, Ukrainians received about UAH 2 billion in cashback from the state:

for September – UAH 37.2 million

for October – UAH 119.2 million

for November – UAH 232 million

for December and January – UAH 714 million

for February – UAH 384 million

for March – UAH 443 million

What can cashback be spent on?

Funds can be spent until the end of 2025 on utilities and other services, books and medicines registered in the program, charity or donation to the Armed Forces - a list on the website. Funds are available until the end of 2025, "Diia" noted.

How does the program work?

A cashback of 10% is accrued for the purchase of consumer goods of Ukrainian production, registered in the program and purchased at points of sale participating in the program. To check whether there is cashback on a particular product, you can use the barcode scanner in the Diia application.

“Winter Thousand” and ‘National Cashback’: the government has allocated almost UAH 400 million for the programs