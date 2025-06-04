Another 2.4 billion UAH allocated for cashback for Ukrainian goods

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4278 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12630 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16493 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19518 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17389 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19933 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29976 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35554 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36655 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89849 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48272 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37117 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 26980 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27680 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17330 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4794 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17640 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89849 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131214 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221610 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14274 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70031 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221610 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142391 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143704 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Another 2.4 billion UAH allocated for cashback for Ukrainian goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.4 billion for payments under the National Cashback program and UAH 200 million to compensate for the cost of Ukrainian equipment. This will stimulate demand for domestic products.

Another 2.4 billion UAH allocated for cashback for Ukrainian goods

The government has decided to allocate UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget for payments under the national cashback program and UAH 200 million for payments under the program of compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting on June 4, writes UNN.

The "National Cashback" program and compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment create a sustainable demand for domestic products. Today, we are allocating UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget for payments under the national cashback program and UAH 200 million for payments under the compensation program

- said Shmyhal.

"We are creating incentives to buy Ukrainian. We expect that in 2025 the share of domestic equipment in the domestic market will increase by 5% and the production of up to 80 new types of it will be launched," Shmyhal emphasized. 

Program "Made in Ukraine"

Shmyhal also noted that an important element of the "Made in Ukraine" policy is also affordable loans "5-7-9" and since the beginning of the full-scale war, entrepreneurs have already received more than UAH 313 billion in loans.

"Thanks to preferential loans, businesses are making investments, financing working capital, establishing processing and restoring damaged facilities. This adds dynamics to our economy and helps us withstand the challenges of wartime," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Also, according to him, the government continues to develop a network of industrial parks within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Thus, a new industrial park will appear in Khmelnytskyi region, the relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Prime Minister said. "Its plans include establishing processing of agricultural products and creating at least 350 jobs," he said. 

The Prime Minister emphasized that there are already about a hundred industrial parks operating in Ukraine, 38 of which were created in the last year and a half. According to him, 25 factories are currently being built or built in industrial parks, more than 100,000 square meters of industrial real estate have been built, and about 200 MW of electrical capacity is available.

Shmyhal: Ukraine is investing partners' funds in the energy sector, including €36 million in gas production04.06.25, 17:06 • 642 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9