Another 2.4 billion UAH allocated for cashback for Ukrainian goods

The government has decided to allocate UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget for payments under the national cashback program and UAH 200 million for payments under the program of compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting on June 4, writes UNN.

The "National Cashback" program and compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment create a sustainable demand for domestic products. Today, we are allocating UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget for payments under the national cashback program and UAH 200 million for payments under the compensation program - said Shmyhal.

"We are creating incentives to buy Ukrainian. We expect that in 2025 the share of domestic equipment in the domestic market will increase by 5% and the production of up to 80 new types of it will be launched," Shmyhal emphasized.

Program "Made in Ukraine"

Shmyhal also noted that an important element of the "Made in Ukraine" policy is also affordable loans "5-7-9" and since the beginning of the full-scale war, entrepreneurs have already received more than UAH 313 billion in loans.

"Thanks to preferential loans, businesses are making investments, financing working capital, establishing processing and restoring damaged facilities. This adds dynamics to our economy and helps us withstand the challenges of wartime," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Also, according to him, the government continues to develop a network of industrial parks within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Thus, a new industrial park will appear in Khmelnytskyi region, the relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Prime Minister said. "Its plans include establishing processing of agricultural products and creating at least 350 jobs," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there are already about a hundred industrial parks operating in Ukraine, 38 of which were created in the last year and a half. According to him, 25 factories are currently being built or built in industrial parks, more than 100,000 square meters of industrial real estate have been built, and about 200 MW of electrical capacity is available.

