Shmyhal: Ukraine is investing partners' funds in the energy sector, including €36 million in gas production

The government has adopted a number of important decisions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience, in particular, with the support of partners, it is planned to intensify domestic gas production. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 4, writes UNN.

"In agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, we will direct part of the grant of 200 million dollars to reimburse "Ukrenergo" for the funds that the company spent on the protection of substations", - Shmyhal noted.

The head of government also stressed that with the support of partners, Ukraine is developing its own gas production.

"With the support of partners, we will also intensify domestic gas production. In particular, "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" will receive a loan of EUR 36.4 million (approximately USD 41.6 million) from the EBRD. This is money for the purchase of new mobile drilling rigs", - the Prime Minister noted.

"We are doing everything to come prepared for the new heating season and provide people with light and heat in winter," the Prime Minister said.

