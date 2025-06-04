$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4342 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

02:12 PM • 12705 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16532 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

01:05 PM • 19553 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17419 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

11:35 AM • 19940 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

10:14 AM • 29984 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

June 4, 09:02 AM • 35560 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

June 4, 08:02 AM • 36660 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89864 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Shmyhal: Ukraine is investing partners' funds in the energy sector, including €36 million in gas production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

The government will allocate funds from an IBRD grant as compensation for the protection of electrical substations and will boost gas production. "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" will receive a €36.4 million loan from the EBRD for new drilling rigs.

Shmyhal: Ukraine is investing partners' funds in the energy sector, including €36 million in gas production

The government has adopted a number of important decisions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience, in particular, with the support of partners, it is planned to intensify domestic gas production. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 4, writes UNN.

Details

"In agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, we will direct part of the grant of 200 million dollars to reimburse "Ukrenergo" for the funds that the company spent on the protection of substations", - Shmyhal noted. 

The head of government also stressed that with the support of partners, Ukraine is developing its own gas production.

"With the support of partners, we will also intensify domestic gas production. In particular, "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" will receive a loan of EUR 36.4 million (approximately USD 41.6 million) from the EBRD. This is money for the purchase of new mobile drilling rigs", - the Prime Minister noted.

"We are doing everything to come prepared for the new heating season and provide people with light and heat in winter," the Prime Minister said.

Ukraine simplifies rules for private gas production: what is it about29.04.25, 16:00 • 5385 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
