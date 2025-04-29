Ukraine simplifies rules for private gas production: what is it about

The government has made an important decision to accelerate domestic gas production. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a Cabinet meeting on April 29, writes UNN.

We are simplifying as much as possible for private enterprises in the oil and gas production sector the procedures for arranging energy storage facilities and building facilities necessary for connection to the gas transmission system of Ukraine. We have adopted a corresponding decision today that will accelerate domestic gas production - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He also reminded that during a working visit to the United States, the government team signed an important energy agreement with the World Bank.

"We will receive additional funding in the amount of 70 million dollars. This is money for the company "Ukrgidroenergo" for the purchase of solar panels and rechargeable batteries for four generation facilities. Their total capacity will be more than 230 MW", - Shmyhal emphasized.

He added that last year Ukraine agreed on 200 million euros of aid from the Italian government and the EBRD for the restoration of hydropower, of which the first tranche of 50 million euros has already been received.

Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience