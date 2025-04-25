Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso signed an agreement in Washington to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Washington, together with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso, we signed an agreement that will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience - the statement reads.

Shmyhal noted that the agreement envisages attracting EUR 270 million from the EBRD under state guarantees, which will be accompanied by a grant from the Norwegian government in the amount of EUR 140 million. This will allow Naftogaz of Ukraine to import significant volumes of natural gas to prepare for the next heating season.

He reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, the EBRD has attracted more than six billion euros in the form of loans, grants and guarantees for Ukraine.

We are implementing 12 projects together in the public sector, including in the fields of energy, logistics, and critical infrastructure - the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal discussed with the EBRD President the prospects for further cooperation in the field of distributed generation, reconstruction of hydropower, gas production and transportation, as well as support for the private sector, in particular small and medium-sized businesses.

Recall

On April 11, the Government of Ukraine signed agreements with the European Investment Bank on the allocation of EUR 300 million for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. The "transport visa-free regime" with the EU has also been extended.