Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukraine and the EBRD have signed an agreement on the allocation of 270 million euros under state guarantees and a grant from Norway of 140 million euros. These funds will be used to import gas by Naftogaz.

Ukraine signed an agreement with the EBRD on strengthening energy resilience

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso signed an agreement in Washington to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Washington, together with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso, we signed an agreement that will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience

- the statement reads.

Shmyhal noted that the agreement envisages attracting EUR 270 million from the EBRD under state guarantees, which will be accompanied by a grant from the Norwegian government in the amount of EUR 140 million. This will allow Naftogaz of Ukraine to import significant volumes of natural gas to prepare for the next heating season.

He reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, the EBRD has attracted more than six billion euros in the form of loans, grants and guarantees for Ukraine.

We are implementing 12 projects together in the public sector, including in the fields of energy, logistics, and critical infrastructure

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal discussed with the EBRD President the prospects for further cooperation in the field of distributed generation, reconstruction of hydropower, gas production and transportation, as well as support for the private sector, in particular small and medium-sized businesses.

Recall

On April 11, the Government of Ukraine signed agreements with the European Investment Bank on the allocation of EUR 300 million for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. The "transport visa-free regime" with the EU has also been extended.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Naftogaz
Washington, D.C.
Norway
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
