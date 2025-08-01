$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 28753 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 76086 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 81422 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 57342 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 90208 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83245 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146391 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83444 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83850 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
National Bank predicts slower economic recovery than last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The National Bank of Ukraine forecasts GDP growth of 2.1% in 2025, which is slower than last year. This is due to increased shelling, infrastructure losses, and negative migration trends.

National Bank predicts slower economic recovery than last year

The recovery of the Ukrainian economy will be slower than last year. Real GDP will grow by 2.1% this year. Further recovery rates will depend on the course of the war. The baseline forecast scenario predicts economic growth at 2-3% in 2026-2027. This is stated in the National Bank's inflation report for July, according to UNN.

Details

In the first half of 2025, economic growth continued, but was limited due to intensified shelling, further losses of production capacities, infrastructure, and housing, as well as negative migration trends.

Despite the challenges of the full-scale war, in Q1 2025, the economy predictably returned to growth (real GDP increased by 0.9% y/y after a 0.1% y/y contraction in Q4 2024). This was primarily facilitated by relative stability in electricity supply and sustained domestic demand. In Q2 2025, according to NBU estimates, growth rates remained subdued (1.1% y/y) primarily due to the deteriorating security situation both at the front and in frontline regions, as well as in the rear, and further losses of production capacities, infrastructure, and housing. This, in particular, led to a weakening of business expectations, which in Q2 were generally above the neutral level. The Business Expectations Index (BEI) decreased from 108.2% in Q1 2025 to 103.1% in Q2 2025 (the index decreased in all sectors except construction, and in trade, it moved into negative territory).

Massive shelling by the Russian Federation negatively affected economic activity in a number of industrial sectors. The situation in the mining industry remained difficult against the backdrop of the destruction of gas production infrastructure, although the restoration of gas production capacities continues. Gas shortages and damage to fertilizer production enterprises hindered the work of the chemical industry during the active season. The consequences of hostilities near Pokrovsk and the deterioration of external price conditions hindered the work of the mining and metallurgical complex.

Against the backdrop of a reduction in agricultural raw material stocks from the last harvest to a minimum level, the decline in the food industry and transport sector continued14, with some of their capacities remaining idle. The increase in raw material costs additionally pressured the profitability of livestock production due to rising feed prices. Livestock, milk processing, and meat processing sectors were also constrained by a further decrease in livestock numbers and the reintroduction of trade restrictions by the EU.

Weather conditions in the first half of 2025 also negatively affected economic activity. Due to spring frosts, the supply of vegetable and fruit and berry products decreased, and the uneven ripening of early grains and oilseeds and variable weather in June hindered the progress of harvesting, as a result of which the contribution of agriculture to GDP in Q2 was negative. Colder and more variable weather than in the previous year at the beginning of summer also limited the activity of the hotel and restaurant business.

In the second half of the year, economic activity will be supported by sustained domestic demand, soft fiscal policy, and a lower electricity deficit than last year. However, the deteriorating security situation and new losses of infrastructure and production capacities due to intensified shelling in the first half of the year, and a downward revision of crop yields for a number of crops due to unfavorable weather conditions at the beginning of the year, led to a revision of the real GDP forecast for 2025 towards slower growth - to 2.1%.

In 2026-2027, GDP growth of 3-3.5% can be expected - Deputy Head of the NBU7/24/25, 3:54 PM • 2393 views

The baseline scenario of the macro-forecast assumes a slow normalization of economic conditions, so economic growth in 2026 will accelerate only to 2.3%. Significant fiscal stimuli, made possible by substantial international aid, will support household consumption, partially compensating for the low growth rates of private investment.

In 2027, the growth rate of real GDP will accelerate to almost 3% per year due to the revitalization of investment and consumption. State support for the economy will decrease, so private investment will become the main driver of economic growth. Consumption will increase against the backdrop of further growth in real wages and the gradual return of migrants to Ukraine.

NBU on the labor market in Ukraine: salaries will grow, but at a slower pace8/1/25, 11:51 AM • 1576 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine