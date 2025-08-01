NBU on the labor market in Ukraine: salaries will grow, but at a slower pace

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 3544 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 19803 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 53078 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 59392 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 37856 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 79158 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 79911 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 144577 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82697 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83472 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
50%
747mm
Popular news
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 32515 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 43066 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 30968 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 31431 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation06:38 AM • 14179 views
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 31844 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 53079 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 59393 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 72791 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 79158 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 28996 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 72844 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 148522 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 208187 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 262437 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Instagram
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

NBU on the labor market in Ukraine: salaries will grow, but at a slower pace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The supply of labor in Ukraine is growing faster than demand, but the shortage of personnel will persist. The National Bank predicts slower salary growth due to imbalances in the labor market.

NBU on the labor market in Ukraine: salaries will grow, but at a slower pace

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, the labor supply has been growing faster than demand, but the labor shortage will remain significant and will hinder economic recovery over the forecast horizon. Wages will grow, but at a slower pace. This is stated in the National Bank's inflation report for July, according to UNN.

In the first half of 2025, businesses' hiring problems eased somewhat due to both a further increase in labor supply and a decrease in the need for new employees amid slower economic growth. Thus, the number of resumes on job search sites grew significantly faster than the number of vacancies. And according to household surveys, the labor force participation rate in the first half of 2025 exceeded the level of the corresponding period of the previous year. However, persistent imbalances continued to exist in the labor market.

- the report says.

Reasons for the increase in labor supply

The National Bank notes that the increase in labor supply was still constrained by migration processes: during the first half of the year, the number of migrants increased, albeit at a slower pace than last year (by about 60 thousand compared to more than 200 thousand in the first half of 2024, excluding the Russian Federation). According to the UN, as of July 1, 2025, 5.6 million people are outside Ukraine.

As a result of the vigorous growth in labor supply, the adverse impact of the shortage of workers on business activity has somewhat weakened. However, despite some stabilization, the demand for labor remained high. The shortage of workers continued to limit the possibilities of increasing production and caused high rates of nominal wage growth.

Overheating in the labor market is likely to continue. Thus, according to a study by the State Employment Service, the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, and Helvetas, potential employees are currently interested not only in salaries but also in other working conditions. The study shows that their salary expectations already correspond to the market level (which is also confirmed by data on expected and offered salaries on job search platforms). Instead, job seekers are increasingly interested in remote work or part-time work, and IDPs are also interested in the availability of housing. Given the shortage of personnel, employers will likely be forced to switch to non-price competition for employees, which may slightly slow down the pace of wage growth.

Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions30.07.25, 18:01 • 287530 views

Forecast for salaries in Ukraine

Under the influence of growing demand for labor, unemployment will gradually decrease and stabilize below 10% by the end of the forecast period. Disparities in the labor market, caused by changes in the economic structure, external and internal migration, and mobilization, will persist in the forecast period, but will gradually weaken along with the normalization of economic activity conditions.

- the report says.

The National Bank states that this will be facilitated by the gradual return of migrants to Ukraine and the saturation of the labor market, which will increase the supply of skilled labor.

"Real wages will continue to grow amid prevailing demand over labor supply and overall economic activity recovery. However, at a slower pace (4-5% per year) due to the gradual equalization of imbalances in the labor market and non-price competition among employers," the National Bank informs.

Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates29.07.25, 14:50 • 2870 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine